The University of Washington's decision to fire Jimmy Lake over the weekend leaves another major opening within Power Five college football, and several names have reportedly surfaced as potential candidates for the Huskies. BYU's Kalani Sitake and Nevada's Jay Norvell will be in the mix, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and FOX Sports, as UW becomes the third program on the West Coast this fall to make an in-season move with its head coach, joining fellow Pac-12 schools USC and Washington State.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO