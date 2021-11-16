ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Nearly Total Lunar Eclipse on November 18-19: Timing and Tips!

By The Editors
almanac.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally—a lunar eclipse worth setting the alarm for! We're talking about a nearly total lunar eclipse (97% coverage!) on November 18–19, 2021. Wait until you see it—brightly lit polar cap on an otherwise red sphere. Get times and info on how to see it from Bob Berman. This lunar...

www.almanac.com

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Eclipse#Total Eclipse#Lunar Eclipses#Time
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Beast

See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

NASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.
ASTRONOMY
Sunderland Echo

Will an asteroid hit earth in December - and should you be worried?

As films like Deep Impact and Armageddon have shown us, there’s nothing quite so terrifying as an asteroid hurtling towards earth. So it’s no surprise that news from Nasa that an asteroid bigger than London’s The Shard is set to whizz past our planet has hit the headlines. The “potentially...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Knowridge Science Report

What we discovered on the far side of the Moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on February 18 2021. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions of people worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China’s...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Hubble Space Telescope shows off never-before-seen epic views of the solar system's gas giants: Drastic changes are seen to the planets' atmospheres, including new storms on Jupiter

The Hubble Space Telescope is still not fully operational, but NASA and the European Space Agency continue to release new images taken by the space telescope, including never-before-seen images of the solar system's gas giants. The new images of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune show drastic changes to the planet's...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

The Magellanic Stream May Be 5 Times Closer to Us Than We Ever Realized

Distances in space are hard. Unless you know precisely how intrinsically bright something is, working out how far away it is is extremely difficult. And there's a lot of stuff out there in the cosmos for which intrinsic brightness is not well defined. This means that we can get distances very wrong sometimes. Case in point: new simulations show that a gigantic structure encircling the Milky Way may be a lot closer than we thought. That structure is the Magellanic Stream, a huge, high-velocity stream of gas wrapped most of the way around our galaxy. This long tendril of material originates in the Large...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Earth Will Be Surrounded By “Rings” Similar to Those of Saturn

Saturn is practically an icon of our Solar System due to its unmistakable rings made of rock and ice. But another planet could be featuring a similar characteristic, and that one planet is our own beloved Earth. However, the “rings” will be made of an entirely different material. According to...
ASTRONOMY
sandiegouniontribune.com

Killer asteroids abound and NASA is ready to do something about it

The Russia incident was a warning. On a winter morning in 2013, a meteor the size of a four-story building screamed across the country, exploding near the city of Chelyabinsk and injuring more than 1,600 people amid widespread property damage. The chunk of rock and iron, which was 60 feet...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Stunning Telephoto Snapshot of an Almost Total Lunar Eclipse

Predawn hours of November 19 found the Moon in partly cloudy skies over Cancun, Mexico. Captured in this telephoto snapshot, the lunar disk is not quite entirely immersed in Earth’s dark umbral shadow during a long partial lunar eclipse. The partial eclipse was deep though, deep enough to show the dimmed but reddened light in Earth’s shadow. That’s a sight often anticipated by fans of total lunar eclipses. Wandering through the constellation Taurus, the eclipsed Moon’s dimmer light also made it easier to spot the Pleiades star cluster. The stars of the Seven Sisters share this frame at the upper right, with the almost totally eclipsed Moon.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy