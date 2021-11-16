ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Male Support Worker

 8 days ago
Creative Support is a national, fast growing, not-for-profit organisation providing support to individuals with a wide range of care needs. We are currently looking for a Male Support Worker to join our established staff teams at our Bowstone Rise and Radcliffe Road services in Bolton.

We are looking for a motivated and enthusiastic individual who is committed to providing person centred support and care to people with autism spectrum conditions and additional needs. The role requires you to possess strong communication skills, the ability to speak Gujarati is welcome though not essential to this role.

It is expected that you will work flexibly, including evenings and weekends, to meet the needs of the Bolton service. Being a car driver is essential for this role.

Male Support Worker Duties:

  • Providing respectful personal care, practical and emotional support to service users
  • Supporting service users to develop independent living skills and community inclusion
  • Managing behaviour which challenges services in line with training you will receive

This unique opportunity will provide you with an environment that encourages personal and professional development. After successful completion of the probationary period, you will automatically be enrolled in the NVQ level 3 Health and Social Care Diploma and you will receive on-going training to best meet the needs of the service users. ender is considered and essential requirement for this role - Exempt from the Equalities Act 2010.

We expect all applicants to Creative Support to have had at least their first Covid 19 vaccination prior to starting employment with us and to be committed to having the second vaccination within a 3 month period.

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

