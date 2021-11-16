ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Aspiring Anti-Human Trafficking Outreach Worker - Littlehampton

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago

LSA role for an Aspiring Anti-Human Trafficking Outreach Worker - Littlehampton - Full Time

Education and Training provided, Monday to Friday, 8:30 to 3:45, Littlehampton, £75 per day until July 2022

Psychology, Criminology, English, Humanities Graduates who know their objectives and where your sincerity comes from, should excel in this role.

Being kind, fun, sociable - it seems very simple, these are 3 of the key skills that will enable you to excel within this role.

This LSA role will give you experience of working with many students who have been through traumas, often missing substantial chunks of their schooling. Some students will have an attendance record of as low as 6% over the last academic year.

All candidates will have a Child and Adult Enhanced DBS processed by Academics. Knowledge of Littlehampton as an area is an advantage and will make the role more pertinent, potentially. This experience will give you experience in seeing, then identifying the risks and needs of victims of abuse, both physical and emotional, for example. The students come in from a large number of areas.

This is a very challenging role, any experience of working with charities like Hestia and Nacro would be of real interest. This LSA role of working within a specialist provision and aiding victims with the trauma of rape, sexual abuse or domestic slavery will be a real help. This LSA role is also suitable if you are a graduate who is as an aspiring Youth Justice Officer or looking to be in the field of Outreach Work!

Ideal for a Psychology, Sociology and Criminology graduates, this role should give you good experience with SEN students and within mental health before embarking on an MSc of your choice.

If you think of some of the key elements of being an Anti-Human Trafficking Outreach worker, you will be aiding and working with vulnerable young learner. You will see many elements of crossovers, working with vulnerable children and young people who often will have a poor distress tolerance.

Aspiring Anti-Human Trafficking Outreach Worker - Littlehampton - Full Time

***Mixed school, ages 9-16, Social, Emotional and Mental Health

***CPD provided by Academics and the provision, MAPA Training is the chosen method

***Working in small, focused classes of 3-6, all LSAs are 1:2 with their students

***Working with very vulnerable children, will each have a different context, EHCPs for their mental health and potential Special Educational Needs

***Restorative and holistic processes woven into the children's learning, focused on vocational, core and creative subjects. Sport will underpin a lot of the boy's learning in other areas.

***Education and Training provided including safeguarding and de-escalation techniques

***£75 per day, Term time only

**All Education and Training provided

***Outstanding facilities and set up within the school

***Graduate role, 'C/5' Grade in English and Maths - focus on GSCE Maths and English, creative and vocational subjects

***Working with likeminded, Psychology and Criminology Graduates

LSA role for a Aspiring Anti-Human Trafficking Outreach Worker - Littlehampton - Full Time - Aspiring Anti-Human Trafficking Outreach Worker - Littlehampton - Full Time - Aspiring Anti-Human Trafficking Outreach Worker - Littlehampton - Full Time

Comments / 0

Related
BYU Newsnet

Anti-human trafficking activists encourage BYU students to become trauma informed

BYU’s Anti-Human Trafficking Club members organized a “Stop Abuse Summit” on Nov. 17, with a speaker panel featuring Desi Garcia, CEO of Candle in a Dark Room and Candace Rivera, founder of Exitus. One in 200 people in Utah are being trafficked, Rivera said. Most often, human trafficking affects vulnerable...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti#Sociology#Slavery#Lsa#Humanities Graduates#Hestia
Delaware Gazette

Grant to help court fight human trafficking

In order to continue to expand its ability to address unique community needs as well as prevention services, the Delaware County Juvenile Court has obtained a grant from the Supreme Court of Ohio, in partnership with the Governor’s Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and the Office of Criminal Justice Services, to create Safe Harbor Programs to address trafficked minors. The funds received by the court are part of a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office for Victims of Crime.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
lanthorn.com

UNITAS holds seminar on the reality of human trafficking

According to United To Fight Against Human Trafficking, tens of thousands of children are victimized by human traffickers in the United States each year. Youths that experience hardships such as homelessness or feel the need to run away from home are most at risk. On Thursday, Nov 11, the Midwest...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
The Guardian

Brian Laundrie died by suicide, autopsy report reveals

Brian Laundrie, whose disappearance sparked a nationwide manhunt in September after his fiancee, Gabby Petito, went missing and was later found murdered, killed himself, an autopsy report released on Tuesday revealed. Laundrie’s remains were found in a Florida nature preserve last month, one month after Petito, 22, was found strangled...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy