Community Recovery Support Worker

 8 days ago
Creative Support is a national, fast growing not-for-profit organisation providing support to individuals with a wide range of care needs. We are currently seeking highly motivated Community Recovery Support Workers to join our friendly team in Tameside, Greater Manchester.

We are looking for respectful, warm and enthusiastic individuals to work in our Tameside Community Services. The services provide individualised person-centred support to people with mental health needs and/or learning disabilities living in their own homes and in the community across Tameside. We offer an empowering model of support which enables people to lead fulfilling and happy lives, maintain their tenancies, participate in their local community, develop independent living skills and achieve their personal goals and desired outcomes. You will support service users to build meaningful and satisfying lives through the provision of flexible and personalised support. You will work in an anti-discriminatory manner, ensuring that the rights and entitlements of service users are respected at all times. You will promote self-esteem, independence, social inclusion and a sense of personal identity separate from illness and disability.

Community Recovery Support Worker Duties:

  • Provision of personal care to service users,
  • Medication administration,
  • Supporting individuals with activities they enjoy and days out in and around the Tameside and Greater Manchester area,
  • Developing and sustaining warm and trusting relationships with service users,
  • Carrying out general administrative duties and housing management tasks.

Although we value relevant experience of supporting people with a learning disability or mental health needs, you do not need to have prior experience if you can demonstrate a ‘can-do approach’, person-centred values, energy and commitment. You will have a strong work ethic and duty of care and be able to contribute to a positive team approach. The successful applicant will be able to think on their feet, work using their own initiative, and respond to situations with a proactive attitude.

Benefits of working with Creative Support:

  • A one-off bonus of £100 upon successful completion of the 4-month probationary period.
  • Competitive pay and a pension with company contribution and 28 days annual leave,
  • Company paid enhanced DBS for all staff
  • Free employee support programme
  • All our staff are supported 24/7 by our out-of-hours teams
  • Support to complete the nationally recognised Care Certificate and Social Care Diploma

We expect all applicants to Creative Support to have had at least their first Covid 19 vaccination prior to starting employment with us and to be committed to having the second vaccination within a 3 month period.

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

