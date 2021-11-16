ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Criminology Graduate - Mental Health - Littlehampton

 8 days ago

Criminology Graduate - Mental Health - Littlehampton - Full Time

Are you a youth and social justice advocate? Would you like to deliver key and personal skills to boys who have been through significant trauma?

Education and Training provided, Monday to Friday, 8:30 to 3:45, Littlehampton, £75 per day until July 2022

Sociology, Psychology, Criminology, English, Humanities Graduates who know their objectives and where your sincerity comes from, should excel in this role.

Being kind, fun, sociable - it seems very simple, these are 3 of the key skills that will enable you to excel within this role.

This LSA role will give you experience of working with many students who have been through traumas, often missing substantial chunks of their schooling. Some students will have an attendance record of as low as 6% over the last academic year.

All candidates will have a Child and Adult Enhanced DBS processed by Academics. Knowledge of Littlehampton as an area is an advantage and will make the role more pertinent, potentially. This experience will give you experience in seeing, then identifying the risks and needs of victims of abuse, both physical and emotional, for example. The students come in from a large number of areas.

This is a very challenging role, any experience of working with charities like Hestia and Nacro would be of real interest. This LSA role of working within a specialist provision and aiding victims with the trauma of rape, sexual abuse or domestic slavery will be a real help. This LSA role is also suitable if you are a graduate who is as an aspiring Youth Justice Officer or looking to be in the field of Outreach Work!

If you think of some of the key elements of being an Anti-Human Trafficking Outreach worker, you will be aiding and working with vulnerable young learner. You will see many elements of crossovers, working with vulnerable children and young people who often will have a poor distress tolerance.

Criminology Graduate - Mental Health - Littlehampton - Full Time

***Mixed school, ages 9-16, Social, Emotional and Mental Health

***CPD provided by Academics and the provision, MAPA Training is the chosen method

***Working in small, focused classes of 3-6, all LSAs are 1:2 with their students

***Working with very vulnerable children, will each have a different context, EHCPs for their mental health and potential Special Educational Needs

***Restorative and holistic processes woven into the children's learning, focused on vocational, core and creative subjects. Sport will underpin a lot of the boy's learning in other areas.

***Education and Training provided including safeguarding and de-escalation techniques

***£75 per day, Term time only

***Outstanding facilities and set up within the school

***Graduate role, 'C/5' Grade in English and Maths - focus on GSCE Maths and English, creative and vocational subjects

***Working with likeminded, Psychology and Criminology Graduates

Criminology Graduate - Mental Health - Littlehampton - Full Time - Education and Training

