With the official start of wrestling season on Sunday, Nov. 7, the Pride gears up to compete in the Clarion Open in Clarion, Pennsylvania. Bloomsburg University, University at Buffalo, Clarion University, Hofstra University, Kent State University, Lock Haven University, University of Maryland, U.S. Naval Academy, University of Pittsburgh and West Virginia University are the ten teams expected to wrestle on nine mats inside Tippin Gym. Pittsburgh is ranked No. 15 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association preseason poll, while the Naval Academy received 18 votes and West Virginia and Hofstra are in the poll’s receiving votes category with one.

