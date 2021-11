On the horizon of the end of the year celebrations, Marvel is launching the promotional campaign ‘for the new series of Jason Aaron , base in the continuity of his work on the Avengers . The point of origin of this new project, called Avengers Forever , will be discovered in the number Avnegers # 50 ( Avengers # 750 in numbering Legacy ): one high magnitude explosion spreads in the surrounding realities of Earth – 600 and a new team of superheroes will have to circulate in the parallel worlds to solve the problems posed by this new status quo on the multiverse scale. Robbie Reyes , Ghost Rider of Avengers of Aaron , will take care of hiring new companions, starting with a Tony Stark archaeologist wearing the armured ‘ Ant-Man . Artist Aaron Kudder operates on the drawings.

COMICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO