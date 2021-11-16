ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panic Fest ‘21 Premiere “BELOW THE FOLD” Hits VOD Platforms November 23rd

rue-morgue.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndependent distributor/sales agent Mutiny Pictures has landed world rights for the mystery thriller BELOW THE FOLD and has set a November 23, 2021 VOD release date. The Pitch hails BELOW THE FOLD’s...

rue-morgue.com

rue-morgue.com

Wild Eye Releasing Declares “Death to Metal” This Holiday Season

Time to turn the gore knob up to 11! Wild Eye Releasing‘s rockin’ new horror flick, DEATH TO MEAL is coming for Christmas. After a freak accident, a disturbed priest is transformed into a mutated killing machine on a mission to wipe out the godless fans of heavy metal music. Dan Flannery (Empire) stars alongside Chelsea Byers and Andrew Jessop in Tom Connery‘s new feature.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

“AMITYVILLE UPRISING” brings toxic zombies to the notorious town; trailer & poster

It’s further proof that these days, you can call pretty much anything an AMITYVILLE movie. Lionsgate will release AMITYVILLE UPRISING on VOD/digital platforms and DVD January 11. Written and directed by Thomas J. Churchill, whose previous THE AMITYVILLE MOON also had a tenuous-at-best connection to the Long Island locale’s infamous history, it stars Scott C. Roe, Kelly Lynn Reiter, Tank Jones, Alysha Young and Mike Ferguson. The synopsis: “A chemical blast at a military base sets off a supernatural disaster in this tense action-horror thriller. As Sgt. Dash [Roe] tries to keep the peace at the local police station, the explosion unleashes a toxic acid rain that dissolves the flesh of anyone trapped in it. Even worse, it causes the dead to rise again and attack the living. Can Dash and fellow officer Nina Rossi [Reiter] figure out who is friend and foe, fend off the attacks, and defend their colleagues until the savage cataclysm subsides?”
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

The Psycho Goreman directs “DEATH VALLEY,” coming to Shudder next month; trailer & poster

He also plays the monster in the action-horror opus. Shudder has announced a December 9 premiere date in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand for DEATH VALLEY. Written and directed by Matthew Ninaber, who played the title role in PG: PSYCHO GOREMAN, it stars Kristen Kaster, Ethan Mitchell and the director’s brother Jeremy Ninaber. The synopsis: “When a secret experiment goes horribly wrong, bioengineer Dr. Chloe [Kaster] becomes trapped inside a secret underground facility. With only 24 hours before a fatal decontamination protocol destroys the entire lab, Chloe deploys an emergency distress signal before a terrifying creature [Matthew Ninaber] of unknown origin can consume what’s left of her. Alerted by the distress beacon, battle-weary guns for hire Marshall [Mitchell] and Beckett [Jeremy Ninaber] are commissioned to carry out a covert operation to extract the imprisoned scientist. Upon deployment, the team is ambushed by another heavily armed militia hell-bent on finding a way into the compound themselves.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Shawn Ashmore-starring psychochiller “THE FREE FALL” lands distribution

One of our fest faves for 2021 will see wider exposure early next year. Gravitas Ventures has picked up the worldwide distribution rights to THE FREE FALL, and will give it theatrical and VOD release in North America January 14. Directed by Adam Stilwell (THE TRIANGLE) from a script by Kent Harper (SURVEILLANCE), it also stars Andrea Londo, Jane Badler (V), Michael Berry Jr., Elizabeth Cappuccino (SUPER DARK TIMES) and Marc Senter (THE LOST). The synopsis: “After attempting to take her own life, a young woman [Londo] must wrestle with an overbearing husband [Ashmore]”; see our review here.
MOVIES
Variety

Crafting the Sights and Sounds of ‘C’mon C’mon’

Monochrome is in vogue this awards season as major contenders including “Belfast,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “Passing” have all opted for lush black-and-white cinematography. Mike Mills called on “The Favourite” DP Robbie Ryan to shoot his latest project, “C’mon C’mon,” with similar rich imagery. “I freaking love black-and-white movies,” Mills says. “It’s not a binary choice. It’s part of the history of cinema.” The movie, which A24 releases Nov. 19, centers on Joaquin Phoenix’s character, Johnny, a grizzled documentary filmmaker who has never had children, and his precocious, inquisitive 9-year-old nephew Jesse (Woody Norman), who embark on a road trip...
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive Set Visit: The K-Horror Remake “HIDE AND SEEK,” Part One

HIDE AND SEEK, debuting tomorrow in theaters and on VOD/digital platforms from Saban Films, is a tale of two cities–within one city. Part of it is set in the literally upscale world of Noah Blackwell (Jonathan Rhys-Meyers), who lives with his wife and kids in an apartment atop a fancy hotel his family owns. Not all of the Blackwells share in the riches, however; Noah’s brother Jacob has long been estranged from the rest (that’ll happen when they serve a restraining order against him), and circumstances force Noah to try to track down his errant sibling. The search leads to a rundown Queens tenement where (as seen in an opening sequence) murder is afoot, and Noah finds that the mystery of his brother is just one of the dark secrets dwelling there.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ernie Hudson Calls Making ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ an “Almost Spiritual” Experience

Ernie Hudson is always surprised when people recognize him on the street. Although the icon has appeared in several classic films and TV shows over his decades-long career, he does not see himself as a celebrity, just, as he puts it, “a working actor.” Still, the 75-year-old Hudson always gets a kick out of fans saying hello and mentioning their favorite project among his slew of big and small screen works. And, naturally, for about 30 years, Hudson has gotten one question more than any other: When is there going to be another Ghostbusters? Well, fans got their answer as the...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘The Matrix’ To Be Released For The First Time In Imax

Warner Bros. will be showing off Village Roadshow’s The Matrix for the first time in Imax on Dec. 7 & 8 in select markets in the U.S. All of this is a primer leading up to The Matrix Resurrections which is opening on Dec. 22. The Keanu Reeves-Laurence Fishburne-Carrie-Anne Moss sci-fi action movie from the Wachowskis was a surprise hit when it was released in late March 1999, opening to $27.7M and yielded a $171.5M domestic, $466.3M WW gross. The filmmakers broke ground using the “bullet-time” visual style which wowed many. In addition, as the world was embracing the internet at the time, The Matrix tapped...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
TENNIS
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Weatherstate Shares New Single “Panic Attack”

UK-based punk band Weatherstate have been steadily releasing new singles this year and have just announced their upcoming sophomore album, Never Better, coming early next year. Produced virtually with Four Year Strong’s Alan Day, the record sees them returning to the melodic punk of their 2019 debut, now with an added hook-filled sheen. Fans last heard from the band earlier this fall with the record’s title track, but tomorrow they’re back with another single, “Panic Attack,” premiering early with Under the Radar.
MUSIC
The Verge

The soundtrack for Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop hits streaming platforms on November 19th

The early reaction to Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop has been mixed, but there’s one thing that everyone seems to agree on: the soundtrack is killer. Yoko Kanno, who gave the original anime its distinctive jazzy songs, returned as composer on the Netflix series, while her band the Seatbelts performed the tracks. The soundtrack includes a few original songs along with rerecorded classics. Thankfully, it’ll also be available to listen to outside of the show very soon. Netflix revealed that the soundtrack will be on streaming services — that includes Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, Amazon, and Tidal — starting November 19th, the same day the 10-episode series lands on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
horrornews.net

Robert Kurtzman – BLACK FRIDAY – Available In Theaters November 19th & On Demand November 23rd

Music by Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) Starring Devon Sawa, Ivana Baquero, Ryan Lee, Stephen Peck, Michael Jai White and. On Thanksgiving night, a group of disgruntled toy store employees begrudgingly arrive for work to open the store at midnight for the busiest shopping day of the year. Meanwhile, an alien parasite crashes to Earth in a meteor. This group of misfits led by store manager Jonathan (Bruce Campbell) and longtime employee Ken (Devon Sawa) soon find themselves battling against hordes of holiday shoppers who have been turned into monstrous creatures hellbent on a murderous rampage on Black Friday.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

HorrorBabble Launches New Vampiric Weekly Series

HorrorBabble is back with an all new series dedicated to everyone’s favorite creature of the night…the vampire! Episode one is Four Wooden Stakes, a tale of vampirism at the remote Holroyd estate originally published in 1925. Episode 1: “Four Wooden Stakes”. – Introduction. – Four Wooden Stakes. 30:17 – Further...
TV & VIDEOS
rue-morgue.com

Movie Review: “GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE” succeeds by the Grace of its young lead

Starring Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard. In a film positively swimming in fan service, there’s one “homage”–a walking, talking one–to the original GHOSTBUSTERS that stands out. The normally blonde young actress Mckenna Grace, who faced more serious supernatural peril in THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE and ANNABELLE COMES HOME, is initially unrecognizable in GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE, with unruly dark locks and owlish glasses cuing us in to her heritage. It’s not giving anything away to say that her tween heroine Phoebe is the granddaughter of Dr. Egon Spengler, played by the late Harold Ramis in the first two GHOSTBUSTERSes. What is just as clear here as in her many previous movies and TV appearances is that Grace is a terrific young talent; she’s not just promising, she has arrived. Carrie Coon, playing Phoebe’s mom Callie, gets top billing in AFTERLIFE, but Grace owns it.
MOVIES

