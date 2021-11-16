Panic Fest ‘21 Premiere “BELOW THE FOLD” Hits VOD Platforms November 23rd

HIDE AND SEEK, debuting tomorrow in theaters and on VOD/digital platforms from Saban Films, is a tale of two cities–within one city. Part of it is set in the literally upscale world of Noah Blackwell (Jonathan Rhys-Meyers), who lives with his wife and kids in an apartment atop a fancy hotel his family owns. Not all of the Blackwells share in the riches, however; Noah’s brother Jacob has long been estranged from the rest (that’ll happen when they serve a restraining order against him), and circumstances force Noah to try to track down his errant sibling. The search leads to a rundown Queens tenement where (as seen in an opening sequence) murder is afoot, and Noah finds that the mystery of his brother is just one of the dark secrets dwelling there.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO