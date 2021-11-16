After multiple delays, proposed McKinney commercial development gets green light in face of resident opposition

Conservation tree order forms are available at the SWCD office, 1404 N. McDonald Street, Suite 100, McKinney, TX, or you can request a form via email at Jilane.Carper@tx.nacdnet.net Tree orders will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis in case of depletion of inventory. Supplies of some species are limited, so order early for a better opportunity of having your order filled. All orders must be received by Tuesday, FEBRUARY 10, 2022. The District promotes the tree seedling sale program solely to encourage conservation. Tree seedlings purchased from the District are NOT for resale. Orders will be ready for pick up on or around February 17, 2022. A reminder email will be sent with pick-up day and time information once it has been confirmed. If you have any questions or would like more information about the program, please call 972-542-0081 ext. 3. All proceeds from these sales will help fund the SWCD’s conservation programs and education throughout Collin County.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO