Dallas Keuchel is itching to get back on the mound in 2022 for the Chicago White Sox. “You never want to be watching the playoffs at home,” Keuchel said during a conference call Monday. “That means you are out of it or you didn’t do very well if your team is still in it. Just getting back and thinking about it, it hurt. It hurt the competitor in me to not be able to even remotely help out ...

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO