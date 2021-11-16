ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Face Masks Don't Hide Emotions From Kids: Study

mollisonpharmacy.com
 8 days ago

For children, masks don't mask the emotions of others, a new study shows. It included nearly 300 children, ages 3-6, who were shown 90 pictures featuring actors who expressed joy, sadness or anger. In half of the pictures, the actors wore face masks. In most cases, the children correctly...

mollisonpharmacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Best Face Masks for Kids for Holiday and Everyday Wear

Kids are back to school work and if they're in class for in-person learning, they probably need a hefty supply of face masks. There are tons of everyday masks to choose from, but don't forget the holiday! With the holiday season quickly approaching, we've gathered some holiday inspired face masks for your kids.
KIDS
WALA-TV FOX10

Little kids can likely read your emotions even when you wear a face mask, study finds

(CNN) -- Little kids can often tell how people are feeling, even if that person is wearing a face mask, a new study published Monday found. There has been some concern that the face masks used at school during the pandemic may be hurting younger children's development, but this research letter published in JAMA Pediatrics suggests that kids recognize emotions about as well as they could without masks.
KIDS
Healthline

Preschoolers Can ID People’s Emotions Under Face Masks

Face masks have been a common COVID-19 prevention method in many school and daycare environments throughout the nearly 2-year pandemic. Many experts and parents have raised concerns about how continued use of a face mask might impact the emotional development of young children. A recent study looked at the question...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Masks#Emotion Recognition#The Emotions#On Children#Jama Pediatrics#Jama Network Open#Cnn Health News#Mollison Pharmacy
mollisonpharmacy.com

Nearly 10% of Younger Kids Have Gotten First COVID Vaccine Dose

Almost 1 in 10 eligible U.S. children ages 5-11 have received a first shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine since it was approved for that age group two weeks ago, the White House said Wednesday. Of the 2.6 million doses put into kids' arms so far, 1.7 million were administered...
KIDS
mollisonpharmacy.com

AHA News: Holiday Visits, Even With Vaccines, Are a Balancing Act for Families

Annie Clement has a lot of feelings about attending her family's big traditional holiday gathering. Last year was the first time the 43-year-old did not go home for Christmas. This year, she was excited when a COVID-19 vaccine finally became available for her 10-year-old daughter, Hazel Clement-Weber, allowing her to start thinking about a visit.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Face masks forever? Americans won't stand for it. Time to drop the masks

It’s time to remove face masks. In March 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended generalized wearing of face masks to lessen the spread of the novel coronavirus. Nearly two years later, a cache of treatments, vaccines, and natural immunity have created an environment where the small benefit of mask-wearing no longer outweigh the risks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
fox5ny.com

41 percent of kids think bacon comes from plant, study finds

NEW YORK - A new study finds that children are not reliably accurate in identifying to origins of common foods. Researchers found that 41-percent of children claimed that bacon came from a plant. A similar number of the children also thought hamburgers and hot dogs came from plants. Even chicken...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phys.org

Study suggests face masks do not muddle speech perception

A Department of Modern Languages course sparked an opportunity for four Carnegie Mellon University students to publish and present research at the 2021 Richard Macksey National Undergraduate Humanities Research Symposium at Johns Hopkins University. The team enrolled in Seth Wiener's summer 2020 "Language in the Time of COVID-19" class and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Appear in This Order Often

While COVID-19 affects people differently, there are symptoms to watch out for in a certain order that help identify if you have the virus. Signs of COVID range from shortness of breath, coughing, sneezing, vomiting, headache and more and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., who explains COVID symptoms and patterns to be aware of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deseret.com

What are the side effects for the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots?

All American adults became eligible for the COVID-19 booster shots last week after both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration approved the shots. But now there are lingering questions about side effects for people who get the booster shots, especially if they’ve decided...
INDUSTRY
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Woman dies eight times after she refused to take a COVID jab

An unvaccinated woman who experienced eight cardiac arrests while she was hospitalised due to COVID-19 is now urging people to get vaccines. 35-year-old Gemma Roberts was taken to Warrington Hospital and had to be resuscitated eight times after her heart stopped. Her ordeal began in August when she was rushed to the hospital and placed on a ventilator.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy