For over 20 years, Tom Brady has quietly dominated the NFL as part of the New England Patriots. Now freed from the Pats and currently a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Brady has given us a peek behind the curtain on multiple occasions and will give us one more look into the Pats dynasty with “Man in the Arena,” an ESPN+ exclusive that will analyze Tom’s 9 Super Bowl appearances with New England in greater detail. The first of 9 episodes debuts Tuesday, November 16, only on ESPN+.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO