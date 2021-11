Happy Disney+ Day to you! If you are reading this then obviously you are ready for the deluge of new content reveals that Disney is going to be showcasing for Disney+ today. Everything from Marvel to Star Wars to Disney animated and live-action movies will all be on full display; however, Disney isn't just using DIsney+ Day to promote what's coming to Disney+, they are also dropping some big new content on the streaming service, starting today!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO