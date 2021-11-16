UPressPlay News: Ep.36

Christian Nodal and Olga Tanon, two popular Latino musicians, no doubt thought they were reaching core fans when they agreed to give interviews yesterday to Univision’s recently launched Sunday broadcast of “Despierta America.” But they were also helping the Spanish-language network make inroads in a weekend-morning news war that has grown increasingly competitive.
The weekday edition of “Despierta America” is a staple of Spanish-language TV in the U.S. and has been on the air for a quarter century, taking up four hours every morning. But on Sundays, as NBC and ABC have worked to expand their flagship morning shows, Univision had...
Comments / 0