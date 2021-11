Since their earliest uses in online commerce two decades ago, application programming interfaces (APIs) have become increasingly critical to make different technologies play well together. Their most visible role is as a front-end tool, offering straightforward, easy-to-use interface that lets people perform sophisticated functions involving several applications – typically without needing to know anything about those tasks or applications. APIs also serve as intelligent agents that connect, translate, and augment the info that passes among apps, allowing a blizzard of varied data to move effectively across multiple systems.

