Victoria College visual art students will display their work during the Fall 2021 Student Art Exhibition from Nov. 11 to Dec. 9 at VC’s Fine Arts Gallery. “We are excited to display some of the best paintings, drawings and sculptures created by our students and others from the community this semester,” said VC Art Instructor Jason Valdez. “We are impressed with the students’ creativity and are proud to showcase their talents for the public to view.”

VICTORIA, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO