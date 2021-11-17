Beef, sheep and goats, oh my

Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week. Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold mostly firm to 15.00 higher, instances 15.00-30.00 higher. The exception was New Holland, PA, where slaughter lambs were weak to 15.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were mostly steady to 15.00 higher, except at New Holland 5.00-15.00 lower. Feeder lambs under 70 lbs 25.00-35.00 higher, heavier weights weights were steady to 25.00 lower. At San Angelo, TX 5,653 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 310 slaughter lambs in South Dakota, 330 Slaughter lambs in North Dakota and 500 feeder lambs in Wyoming. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 3,826 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO