Palm Springs to discuss reparations for evicting minority residents from Section 14

By Jake Ingrassia
 4 days ago
The city of Palm Springs is gearing up for a discussion this week on providing reparations for evicting minority residents from Section 14 more than 55 years ago.

"We want to see our families compensated," said Deiter Crawford. Crawford currently lives in the north Palm Springs home that his grandmother bought and finished building after she was forced by the city out of the first place she lived during the 1950s in Section 14.

"City of Palm Springs staff drove bulldozers through people's homes," said Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Middleton at an earlier council meeting. "We cannot erase our role in what happened."

In September, the city issued a formal apology for evicting families and destroying hundreds of homes, in some cases lighting them on fire.

Now, city leaders want to explore offering a reparations program – something families who were directly impacted have been asking for for decades.

A staff report published ahead of Thursday's council meeting says, "City Council briefly discussed making an allocation of $5 million for a reparations program. This amount could be safely allocated from existing [general] fund balance, enabled by ARPA funding. Council could also direct Staff to allocate any other amount that our current financial condition allows.”

"We want to actually get a check and get a payment from the property that we lost and the properties that were destroyed," Crawford said.

He said in the destruction, his family lost the value of their original home – real estate that would be worth a lot more today.

"A home today in Palm Springs goes for over $1 million on average, so our families essentially lost generational wealth that we will never be able to recoup."

The city is considering two different approaches to reparations: either a settlement, similar to a damages in a lawsuit, or atonement, focusing less on economic calculations and "more on the need to make things right."

Crawford calls reparations long overdue, and he expects to wait a while longer.

"Hopefully I'll see it before my lifetime is up," he said. "Until we actually receive the money, it's all just talk."

Several key questions will be up for discussion at this Thursday's city council meeting, including who would receive the reparations. Would it be only for people with direct ties to Section 14? Do they have to be Palm Springs residents? And of course – how much is the city willing to pay?

KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo launches probe into services, care of Turpin Siblings; Some found ‘living in squalor’

Riverside County announced today it has hired a former federal judge to investigate services and treatment provided to the 13 Turpin siblings who were rescued from a torturous home in Perris four years ago.     The move follows reports by ABC News in which some of the siblings said they were living in poor surroundings The post RivCo launches probe into services, care of Turpin Siblings; Some found ‘living in squalor’ appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

White Party Palm Springs to be held on April 29 – May 1

The White Party is returning to Palm Springs in 2022. Organizers announced that the White Party 2022 will be held on April 29 to May 1. The White Party returns to Palm Springs after a three-year hiatus. The event was originally scheduled to be held this year during Halloween weekend, however, it was postponed following The post White Party Palm Springs to be held on April 29 – May 1 appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sunline Transit Agency hosts holiday “Fill the Bus” event

Sunline Transit Agency is hosting its annual "Fill the Bus" event Thursday to collect donations for those in need this holiday season. There are only two locations this year where you can drop off donations: Walmart in Palm DesertRalphs in Palm Springs Smoke Tree Village You can find the SunBus outside these two establishments from The post Sunline Transit Agency hosts holiday “Fill the Bus” event appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Dining Decks: Some aren’t as safe as you think they are. How to spot a good one when Dining on the Curb

Outdoor dining decks outside restaurants have popped up and become so popular during the pandemic. An I-Team investigation reveals you might not be as safe as you think you are, or should be, when dining out on the curb in front of your favorite restaurant. Our investigation also shows actions are being taken to improve your safety when sitting in The post Dining Decks: Some aren’t as safe as you think they are. How to spot a good one when Dining on the Curb appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

