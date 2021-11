Our dangerous judgment errors (known as cognitive biases) cause leaders at all levels to underprepare for change, especially major disruptive change such as the COVID pandemic and the 2008-9 fiscal crisis. Gleb Tsipursky joins Maureen to explore recent behavioral science research on these cognitive biases. Moreover, the research points to effective science-based techniques that leaders can use to address these mental blind spots and future-proof their organizations by forecasting and addressing threats and opportunities.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO