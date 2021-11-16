Carole Baskin Sued to Keep Footage of Herself Out of ‘Tiger King 2’

Carole Baskin says that Tiger King actually downplayed "real evidence" that Joe Exotic deserved to be in jail. The reality star talked to the Associated Press about the show and how the producers handled the entire situation. It's no secret that Tiger King, while not coddling Exotic, revolved around him. By affixing the point of view to his operation, Baskin became a default villain for a lot of viewers. She argues this can't be helped because of the nature of the show. However, she and her husband Howard have been trying to pursue legal action to be removed from Tiger King 2. However, it doesn't look likely that Netflix will cave when the dust settles. The tape has already been shot for Season 1 and the streaming giant is arguing that they have a legal claim to the footage. It's all still developing. But, that won't stop one of the series' biggest stars from speaking her mind when it comes to the viral sensation that now sits in prison. Check out what she had to say down below:

