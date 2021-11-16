ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Carole Baskin Sued to Keep Footage of Herself Out of ‘Tiger King 2’

By Inside Edition Staff
foxwilmington.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey’re back! Tiger King’s Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin are facing off again, but this time with competing shows....

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Tiger King's Carole Baskin Shares What She Thinks Happened to Missing Husband Don Lewis

Watch: Carole Baskin Speaks Out After Tiger Attack Seriously Injures Volunteer. Carole Baskin is sticking by one theory about what happened to her missing husband. On the hit 2020 Netflix docuseries Tiger King, Oklahoma zoo keeper Joe Exotic, who is serving 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against Florida big-cat rescue activist Baskin, accused her of killing her husband, Jack Donald "Don" Lewis, who she reported missing in 1997. Baskin has denied any involvement in his disappearance and police have said she is not a suspect or person of interest in the case. Tiger King 2, which premiered on Wednesday, Nov. 17, also addresses this.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carole Baskin
Person
Joe Exotic
Person
Carole King
WDBO

'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin sues Netflix over sequel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — The founder of a Florida big cat sanctuary featured in the popular “Tiger King” series is suing Netflix and a production company to prevent the use of interviews and footage involving her in an upcoming sequel. Netflix counters that nonprofit Big Cat Rescue founder...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook

Carole Baskin Says Tiger King Downplayed "Real Evidence" Against Joe Exotic

Carole Baskin says that Tiger King actually downplayed "real evidence" that Joe Exotic deserved to be in jail. The reality star talked to the Associated Press about the show and how the producers handled the entire situation. It's no secret that Tiger King, while not coddling Exotic, revolved around him. By affixing the point of view to his operation, Baskin became a default villain for a lot of viewers. She argues this can't be helped because of the nature of the show. However, she and her husband Howard have been trying to pursue legal action to be removed from Tiger King 2. However, it doesn't look likely that Netflix will cave when the dust settles. The tape has already been shot for Season 1 and the streaming giant is arguing that they have a legal claim to the footage. It's all still developing. But, that won't stop one of the series' biggest stars from speaking her mind when it comes to the viral sensation that now sits in prison. Check out what she had to say down below:
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Carole Baskin says she joined a secret support group for celebrities after Tiger King

Carole Baskin has revealed that she joined a support group of celebrities following the release of Netflix’s Tiger King documentary series in March 2020.Baskin, an animal rights advocate and CEO of Florida-based animal sanctuary Big Cat Rescue, became the subject of headlines and social media abuse after an episode of the series speculated that she may have been involved in the disappearance of her second husband, Don Lewis.Tiger King followed Baskin’s escalating feud with Oklahoma-based private zoo owner Joe Exotic.In the third episode of the series, Exotic promoted a theory that Baskin had killed her husband and fed his remains...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
AOL Corp

'They want to hate on me again': Carole Baskin's 'Cage Fight' with 'Tiger King' fans

Netflix unleashed "Tiger King 2" Wednesday, but Carole Baskin wants no part of it. The co-star and originator of the once-ubiquitous greeting, "Hey, all you cool cats and kittens!" would prefer that viewers instead tune in to "Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight" (now streaming on Discovery+). In the two-part docuseries, Baskin, her husband Howard Baskin and their team of investigators go on the attack to protect big cats against abuse by zoo owners.
TV SERIES
oxygen.com

'Tiger King 2' To Explore The Seedy History of Carole Baskin's Missing Husband

The enduring mystery of what happened to Carole Baskin’s missing husband, Don Lewis, will once again take center stage in “Tiger King 2”—but this time documentary filmmakers will delve deeper into the “very bad” men Lewis surrounded himself with before he disappeared in 1997. Men from Lewis’ past—along with Baskin’s...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy