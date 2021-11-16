ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Hough Is the Latest on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ to Get COVID-19

By Inside Edition Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Dancing With The Stars” judge Derek Hough is the latest person from the competition show to contract...

Dancing With The Stars' Latest Elimination Leaves A Couple Who Fans Can't Believe Made It This Far

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Dancing with the Stars Season 30 episode “Janet Jackson Night.” Read at your own risk!. Dancing with the Stars delivered one of its best nights yet with an episode dedicated to the music and legacy of Janet Jackson, which served as a fitting soundtrack for an especially dramatic night of the ABC series. Two couples were eliminated in order to solidify Season 30’s semifinals, and, as usual, there was controversy. This is especially true in the case of Cody Rigsby and partner Cheryl Burke, who some fans still can’t believe made it this far.
‘DWTS’ Judge Derek Hough Diagnosed with Breakthrough COVID Case

Derek Hough took to Instagram today to reveal he has a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The “Dancing with the Stars” judge told followers, “I have some news to share and I wanted you to hear it straight from me. Even though I've been fully vaccinated, I've just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID. I just found out and I feel okay. I feel strong. But I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can. I'm currently in quarantine.”
'Dancing With the Stars' Judge Derek Hough Talks Fans' Disappointment at Eliminations (Exclusive)

Dancing With the Stars' judge Derek Hough doesn't take it to heart when fans say they'll be boycotting the show after their favorite celebrity gets sent packing. The professional dancer told PopCulture.com ahead of Monday's all-new episode of the ABC competition show that it's "really a positive thing" when the fans get so invested in what's going on in the ballroom.
Derek Hough Confronted 'Dancing With The Stars' About Controversial Len Goodman Rule

If you're confused as to why Len Goodman gets the final say about who goes home on Dancing With the Stars, you're note alone — in fact, Derek Hough is on your side. In recent years, the ABC dance competition show has come under fire for becoming a "popularity contest" and rewarding the least-talented dancers for earning the most fan votes. Trying to address these concerns, the show has changed things up to allow judges Len, Derek and Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba to save one of the bottom couples each week. The only thing is, because there's an even number of judges, if Bruno, Carrie Ann or Derek don't all agree, it falls on Len to make the final call.
Photos: Derek Hough through the years

Photos: Derek Hough through the years Here are some memorable photos of dancer and TV personality Derek Hough through the years. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Utahn Derek Hough diagnosed with COVID-19 ahead of ‘DWTS’ finale

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — “Dancing With The Stars” judge and Utah native Derek Hough has tested positive for COVID-19. Hough, 36, revealed on Instagram Tuesday that he’s been “diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID.” His health update came the morning after he appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” Monday for the semifinals.
Julianne Hough Is a Dancing Fire Emoji in New Sheer Dress and Instagram Is Here for It

Time and time again, Julianne Hough proves that her style is pure fire. While visiting Qatar to celebrate Fashion Trust Arabia’s third annual FTA Prize gala, which celebrates up-and-coming and established designers in the Middle East and North African region, the 33-year-old former Dancing With the Stars pro stunned in a sparkly silver Maison Valentino number. The Cinderella-esque gown featured soft crystals, sheer long sleeves, and a gorgeous train. Julianne styled the dress with silver sandals and wore her hair long and wavy.
Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
