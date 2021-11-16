ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Frisco City Council tables plan on free clinic for city employees

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 8 days ago

Frisco City Council members have mixed...

frisco.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
greenvillejournal.com

City Council approves plan to transform downtown’s West End

Greenville City Council unanimously approved a plan that will transform the West End of downtown Greenville. Commissioned by the City of Greenville, the West End Small Area Plan from Pennsylvania-based Urban Design Associates lays out a framework for a district that is both greener and livelier with more foot traffic, open space, parking and potential for small businesses.
GREENVILLE, SC
Cottage Grove Sentinel

Planning Commission rejects zone change recommendation to city council

In a rare move, the Cottage Grove Planning Commission last Wednesday (Nov. 10) voted against a city staff recommendation that the commission recommend a zone change request to city council. An application from landowner Don Nordin to rezone land at 1142 Chestnut Ave. from R1 to RC (Residential Commercial) prompted...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
WSPY NEWS

Plano City Council Approves Interim Director of Building, Planning, and Zoning

The City of Plano's property maintenance inspector will serve as interim Director of Building, Planning, and Zoning. The city council on Monday unanimously approved Jeff Sobotka for the role. Sobotka is taking over for Tom Karpus, who passed away just weeks ago. Sobotka praised his former boss and acknowledges that...
PLANO, IL
KSNB Local4

City council approves plan for temporary rezone of Fonner Park

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council approved a plan to temporarily rezone Fonner Park for Case IH Grand Island to use the cattle barn for manufacturing purposes. Case IH needs the space at Fonner Park to put missing parts into combines that have sat lifeless on...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Clinic#Dependents#Frisco City Council
kgns.tv

City Council discusses plans to renovate Plaza Theatre

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City leaders held a workshop to discuss what to do with the Plaza Theater downtown and the subject of a conference center was brought up once again. Councilmember Mercurio Martinez III says when it comes to a convention or conference center, they are looking to invest in downtown; however, they are still considering all areas of the city.
LAREDO, TX
Victoria Advocate

City Council adopts Parks & Recreation master plan

During the development of the Parks & Recreation master plan, the City of Victoria and consulting firm Halff Associates used public surveys and open house meetings to ask residents: What do you want from your parks?. Their responses, along with potential solutions to help meet their needs, are contained in...
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
starlocalmedia.com

Plano City Council tables ordinance limiting contribution-based recusals to two years

A proposed change to a political contribution-based recusal ordinance was tabled in Plano City Council’s Monday meeting. The vote comes almost one year after the passage of a December 2020 ordinance, which held that council members must recuse themselves of any vote that is of interest to campaign donors who donate $1,000 or more to their campaign.
PLANO, TX
fox42kptm.com

Omaha City Council votes to support Climate Action Plan

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — On Tuesday Omaha City Council heard a request for support on a climate action plan that was drafted by the mayor's office. The plan acknowledges the city's plan to hire a consultant to help identify the plan of action and who should be involved. It also encourages the analysis for the climate action plan to happen quickly. Majority of the councilmembers were in favor of the resolution except for one.
OMAHA, NE
New York Post

City Council approves plan to bring 8,500 new apartments to Gowanus

The City Council approved the redevelopment of Brooklyn’s Gowanus neighborhood Tuesday, in a plan that will bring 8,500 new apartments to the area including 3,000 for middle-class and lower-income families. Gowanus sits between two of the borough’s priciest neighborhoods — Park Slope and Cobble Hill. “We are bringing to the...
BROOKLYN, NY
boisedev.com

McCall City Council approves revamped library plans

The McCall City Council approved the library expansion project. Earlier this year BoiseDev told you about the library bond passing. The bond will cost taxpayers $4.2 million, and the total cost of the upgrade was estimated at $6.5 million. It was later estimated that the library would cost about $500,000 or 7.5% more.
MCCALL, ID
benitolink.com

Hollister City Council approves plan for parks maintenance

At its Nov.15 meeting, the Hollister City Council unanimously approved a proposal for parks, sound walls and landscape maintenance services requested by Hollister Recreation Supervisor Tina Garza. Garza said Hollister owns 18 parks, with three still yet to be developed. Solario Park 1 will be located on the .50 acres...
HOLLISTER, CA
nolangroupmedia.com

City Council Tables Street Ordinance and Lease Until Beginning of Year

Mayor Tompkins called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM. Roll call showed Cathy Howell, Jewell Gabbard, Joe McKinney, and Vickie Gabbard were in attendance. A motion was made by Cathy Howell and seconded by Joe McKinney to accept the minutes of the October 18, 2021 regular meeting. All in favor, motion passed.
POLITICS
chautauquatoday.com

Council Passes City Budget Amendments, Rosas Plans to Veto

Dunkirk Common Council members passed a number of amendments to Mayor Willie Rosas' proposed 2022 city budget during their meeting at City Hall on Tuesday. The amendments, which passed by a 3-1 vote, include separating garbage and refuse collection from the General Fund, creating a separate garbage and refuse fund that will be funded by the city's tipping fee, and creating a boardwalk fund that will be funded by the rents collected from its tenants to cover maintenance and repair costs. Councilman at Large Paul VanDenVouver says the changes are based on recommendations from the New York State Comptroller's Office...
DUNKIRK, NY
Standard-Examiner

Ogden City Council OKs tax incentive plan for Amer Sports

OGDEN — Ogden leaders have approved a tax incentive plan meant to help Amer Sports, a major manufacturer in the city, with a planned $30 million expansion. Per terms of the proposal, Amer will get $2.46 million in tax increment financing over 10 years, a refund, essentially, on the property taxes it would otherwise have to pay on the higher value of the warehouse facility that’s the focus of the project. Most of that, around $1.62 million, represents revenue that would otherwise go to the Ogden School District, $645,000 would come from funds meant for the city of Ogden and $639,000 would come from money meant for Weber County.
OGDEN, UT
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
70K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy