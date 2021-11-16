Frisco City Council tables plan on free clinic for city employees

OGDEN — Ogden leaders have approved a tax incentive plan meant to help Amer Sports, a major manufacturer in the city, with a planned $30 million expansion. Per terms of the proposal, Amer will get $2.46 million in tax increment financing over 10 years, a refund, essentially, on the property taxes it would otherwise have to pay on the higher value of the warehouse facility that’s the focus of the project. Most of that, around $1.62 million, represents revenue that would otherwise go to the Ogden School District, $645,000 would come from funds meant for the city of Ogden and $639,000 would come from money meant for Weber County.

