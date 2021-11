Hillsdale College Receives Gift to Establish Nimrod Education Center. Center to educate the public, students on the values of sportsmen-funded wildlife management. Hillsdale, Mich. — Hillsdale College announced the creation of the Nimrod Center for Education in the Areas of Consumptive Sport and Recreational Hunting and Fishing. Established by a generous gift from Alan N. Taylor, founder and president of the Nimrod Society, the Nimrod Education Center will educate students and the public on the importance of sportsmen-funded wildlife management.

