76ers vs Jazz NBA live stream reddit for Nov. 16

There are a lot of Philadelphia 76ers rotation players out tonight against the Utah Jazz. The Utah Jazz have lost 4 of their last 5 and need to figure out their issues. As much has been said about the offense, it’s mostly the defense that needs to be figured out. In their last 5 games, the Jazz are the #28 defense in the league. Not good. It’s been the major reason they’ve lost their games with their offense still at #10. Teams consistently have monster nights against them and at a certain point it’s not luck, it’s the symptom of an issue. Tonight the Jazz need to figure it out or the front office needs to think about some changes. Let’s see if the Jazz can avoid the trap and pull out a nice win against an undermanned Sixers team. The good news for the Jazz is that it appears Rudy Gay will be joining the team soon. Although if the Jazz are banking everything on Gay to save them? They're in for another rough playoffs in a few months.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO