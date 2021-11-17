ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers vs Jazz NBA live stream reddit for Nov. 16

By Aryanna Prasad
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 8-6 Philadelphia 76ers head to Salt Lake City to take on the 8-5 Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 10:00 pm ET. Tied for wins, the 76ers begin their six-game West Coast road trip tonight with a game against the Jazz in Salt Lake...

Jazz vs. Pacers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

The Indiana Pacers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Utah Jazz and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 27 of 2019. Indiana might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against Utah at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Vivint Arena. The Jazz should still be feeling good after a victory, while Indiana will be looking to regain their footing.
Fight And Ejections? Watch This Scuffle In The Pacers-Jazz Game

The Indiana Pacers beat the Utah Jazz 111-100 in Utah on Thursday night to advance to 5-8 and finish the road trip 2-2. However, during the fourth quarter things got very heated. Myles Turner and Rudy Gobert got into a scuffle, and the clip of what happened can be seen...
Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers: Game Thread

There are a lot of Philadelphia 76ers rotation players out tonight against the Utah Jazz. The Utah Jazz have lost 4 of their last 5 and need to figure out their issues. As much has been said about the offense, it’s mostly the defense that needs to be figured out. In their last 5 games, the Jazz are the #28 defense in the league. Not good. It’s been the major reason they’ve lost their games with their offense still at #10. Teams consistently have monster nights against them and at a certain point it’s not luck, it’s the symptom of an issue. Tonight the Jazz need to figure it out or the front office needs to think about some changes. Let’s see if the Jazz can avoid the trap and pull out a nice win against an undermanned Sixers team. The good news for the Jazz is that it appears Rudy Gay will be joining the team soon. Although if the Jazz are banking everything on Gay to save them? They're in for another rough playoffs in a few months.
3 76ers observations from loss vs. Jazz

The Philadelphia 76ers kicked off a season-long six-game road trip Tuesday night with a matchup against the Utah Jazz. Despite players slowly returning from health and safety protocols, they still find themselves without multiple key players. Utah took advantage of the depleted squad and won the game in blowout fashion, extending the Sixers’ losing streak to five games. Here are some observations from the Sixers-Jazz matchup.
76ers vs. Jazz: Preview, Predictions and Betting Picks

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, the Philadelphia 76ers (8-6) are playing the Utah Jazz (8-5) at Vivint Arena. At the present time, the 76ers are 7-7 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Nets are 7-6 against the spread. BetUS odds are featured down below. Philadelphia...
Lakers LeBron James Is Ejected After Scuffle with Isaiah Stewart [Video]

During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
Famous Out-Of-Shape NBA Players: Zion Williamson Unfortunately Joins A List That Includes Curry, O’Neal, And Barkley

NBA players are known for their insane fitness levels. The way the NBA game is played means there is constant movement on both ends of the floor and stamina is a big part of every player’s game. Other than stamina, players need to be at the best possible weight to go up and down the floor while also being able to absorb the contact and physicality of the league. That is why great players such as Michael Jordan and LeBron James trained their bodies for perfection every time they appeared on the court.
Marcus Morris to Shannon Sharpe: 'Shut Your Drunk Ass Up'

Nikola Jokic took out Markieff Morris last night in the waning moments of a Denver Nuggets win over the Miami Heat Monday night. It has been the reigning topic of discussion on NBA Twitter today. It was a move completely out of character for Jokic, who traditionally lets his play do the talking. Matters were not helped by Jokic's brothers creating a Twitter account to threaten Morris and his brother, Marcus, who plays for the Clippers.
Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
