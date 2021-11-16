Gov. Beshear & Congressman Rogers Award More Than $9 Million in Grants to Support Economic Development Projects in E.Ky

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced awards for 103 wastewater and springs projects totaling $481 million to improve water quality in water bodies across Florida. “These awards are going to make a big difference for our world-renowned springs and water quality all throughout the state of Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida’s water resources are what our economy runs on – they are an economic driver, but even apart from that, our environment is really integral to what these communities are all about. We’re blessed to have it and we have a responsibility to leave it better than we...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO