Latest activity

 7 days ago

Nintendo Enthusiast

Hear the call: Shantae and the Seven Sirens to receive free update

It’s been a while since we last heard from the half-genie, Shantae. The magical woman joined Smash Bros. Ultimate as a Mii Fighter costume back in June. And as of now, her entire series is available to play on Nintendo Switch. But what about her last adventure? WayForward has just announced a free, meaty update for Shantae and the Seven Sirens. It contains a total of four new modes.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Nintendo used to not hire people if their birth date was unlucky, even in US

Nintendo is known for marching to the beat of its own drum, and it is a blessing and a curse. Nobody could achieve the things Nintendo has achieved, but also nobody could pull off some of the baffling blunders Nintendo has made either. Now we have a new anecdote about just how strange a company Nintendo once was, via a 20th anniversary retrospective and pseudo-oral history of GameCube from VGC. According to Perrin Kaplan, Nintendo of America VP of marketing and corporate affairs from 1992 to 2008 (now co-founder of marketing firm Zebra Partners), Nintendo used to scrutinize people’s birth date during the hiring process — and an unlucky birth date meant you weren’t hired.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered release date set

Last December, Skunkape Games released Sam & Max Save the World Remastered on Nintendo Switch, and a year later, it’s back to do it again. Skunkape Games has announced a release date of December 8, 2021 for Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC, retailing for $19.99. Both of these titles are remasters of episodic games developed by Telltale Games a decade ago, and Skunkape actually consists of former Telltale employees. So things are coming full circle nicely.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain demo is out on Switch eShop

The Nintendo Switch eShop has just received a free demo for Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain, the upcoming multiplayer brain-teaser game that launches on December 3. It contains “a selection of activities” that will be available in the final game, and you will just have to download the Big Brain Academy demo from the Switch eShop to find out what that entails.
Nintendo Enthusiast

How to get Mew & Jirachi in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl: Guide

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are finally here, allowing players to return to the Sinnoh Region on Nintendo Switch. If you’re a fan of Pokémon, the chances are that you have played Pokémon Sword and Shield or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee, and having save data on your system for either of these titles will allow you to get Mew or Jirachi in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. These two mythical Pokémon are available early on, shortly after defeating the game’s first gym leader, so here’s how to get Mew or Jirachi in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and where to go.
Nintendo Enthusiast

New Metroid Dread patch removes the invincibility glitch

In the weeks since launched, a handful of glitches have been discovered. Most are the sort of thing you’re unlikely to stumble upon, but a few could crash your game. Some were even useful for speedruns, adding interesting routing possibilities. Nintendo previously released two patches to address these bugs, but none of the changes impacted speedrunners. However, a third Metroid Dread patch became available this evening, and it removes the invincibility glitch.
Nintendo Enthusiast

What was your first Nintendo system?

All of our Nintendo journeys had to start somewhere. Over the decades, Nintendo has released a healthy number of different consoles and handhelds, nearly all of which managed to satisfy new fans while also bringing in a few brand new ones. Where did you hop onto the Nintendo train? What events led up to you securing your first Nintendo system? Which games did you play first?
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Nintendo Enthusiast

Famitsu sales: Shin Megami Tensei V destroys the competition in its debut

Last week was another big week for video game sales in Japan, which only saw one major release in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT5), which destroyed the competition to top the charts in its debut. We saw that the game did well in its UK debut, but it had a much better debut in Japan as expected. Famitsu has released its latest software and hardware sales numbers from Japanese retailers during the week of November 8 to November 14, 2021.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl launch trailer

If you’re a Pokémon fan craving some nostalgia in today’s hectic world, ILCA has you covered. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl are officially available worldwide on Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo UK has a launch trailer to get you hyped. It starts by showing footage of the original Diamond & Pearl on DS before transitioning into the new versions. Check it out by clicking below, and get ready to return to Sinnoh!
Nintendo Enthusiast

Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! English version release date for December

Konami has announced the English version release date for the next Yu-Gi-Oh game coming to Switch, titled Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! (or, if you don’t want to choke on punctuation, just Yu-Gi-Oh Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale). The localization was originally announced in July, and the wait won’t take long with a launch set for December 7. The game was released in Japan as Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!! in August, not to confuse it as Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, which will launch this winter.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier battle royale is out now on mobile

If there’s one thing that’s absolutely certain, it’s that Square Enix loves money and is willing to travel to outlandish places to find it. Thus, Final Fantasy battle royale Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is officially out now for Android and iOS mobile devices, and there is a new 15-second promotional video to get the hype started. The premise is basically that players are all SOLDIER candidates trying to prove their worth to the program by duking it out with all manner of weaponry and magic.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Hollow Knight and Dread thrive by evolving Super Metroid’s formula in different ways

Super Metroid was a game-changer for the industry, inspiring countless developers with its sprawling, maze-like world. But after Nintendo pioneered the formula, they tossed it aside. 2002’s Metroid Fusion had a rigid, linear structure, and it would be nearly two decades before Nintendo made another sequel. In Metroid’s absence, homages thrived, especially in the indie space. In particular, Hollow Knight received critical acclaim and went on to outsell any Metroid game. Now that 2D Metroid is officially back with the launch of Dread, I’ve seen many comparing it to Hollow Knight, debating which world better captures the spirit of Super Metroid.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Zorya: The Celestial Sisters hits Switch in February as asymmetrical co-op puzzler – Preview

Publisher TLM Partners and developer Madlife Divertissement have announced that asymmetrical two-player co-op puzzle game Zorya: The Celestial Sisters is coming to Nintendo Switch in addition to PC with a release date of February 8, 2022. Zorya: The Celestial Sisters will retail for $24.99 on Switch and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store (EGS), and PC will also offer a $29.99 Stellar Edition, which includes a soundtrack and digital making-of art book. We got to be part of a hands-off preview to check out Zorya: The Celestial Sisters on PC, and it’s shaping up to be a pretty novel two-player experience.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Egglia Rebirth by former Mother 3 & Mana devs announced for Switch

Brownies, the developer made of former Brownie Brown staff, has announced Egglia Rebirth for Nintendo Switch. The game is an updated port of the 2017 mobile game Egglia: Legend of the Redcap with various upgrades and features made for consoles. Japan will get the game on December 16, and it will arrive later in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Korea, and Hong Kong.
Nintendo Enthusiast

First ever officially licensed Smash Bros. Melee & Ultimate tournaments are coming in 2022

Nintendo has a long, nasty history of somewhat arbitrarily shutting down unofficial Super Smash Bros tournaments, which really puts a damper on the fun for some of the franchise’s most passionate and engaged fans. However, Nintendo has taken a big, official step forward in embracing its own esports scene today, as it has announced a partnership with Panda Global to hold the first ever officially licensed Super Smash Bros Championship Circuit tournaments in 2022 in North America, which will include both Melee on GameCube and Ultimate on Nintendo Switch. Further details, like schedule and prizes, will come at a later date.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda review | Hyrule in the palm of your hand

It’s been 35 years since we first visited the land of Hyrule. There have been 19 original games and countless spinoffs, remakes, remasters, and media tie-ins, with a new adventure slated for next year. To celebrate this auspicious occasion, Nintendo remastered Skyward Sword, released an amiibo, and followed in Mario’s footsteps by giving us Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, which we have today for review. This epic little package includes the original The Legend of Zelda and Zelda II: The Adventure of Link from NES, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening from Game Boy, and a reskinned Game & Watch: Vermin. There’s also a playable timer function and, of course, a clock. It’s a neat collectible with a lot of utility, but is it worth your time? Let’s find out.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Hope and a dream: Final Fantasy IX fan-made trailer hits YouTube

Final Fantasy IX is a beloved title. You can play it on Switch, get merchandise based on it, and even watch an upcoming animated adaptation. But what about those of us who want a full-on remake of the game? Well, it might be coming at some point. That hasn’t stopped gamers from trying to make it more of a reality, though. A team of professional developers and artists have created a fan trailer for Final Fantasy IX, with the aim being to get Square Enix motivated to create the upgrade.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Windjammers 2 reveals characters Sammy Ho & Jordi Costa, now also coming to Game Pass

Dotemu announced extreme Frisbee game Windjammers 2 way back in August 2018, and somehow it still doesn’t even have a release date. It is definitely progressing with development though, as today Dotemu announced that Windjammers 2 is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass at launch in addition to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. Cross-play will be supported specifically between the Xbox and PC versions. Furthermore, Dotemu revealed two more characters for Windjammers 2 in a new trailer: Sammy Ho and Jordi Costa.
psu.com

All Active Tiny Tina Wonderlands PS4 PS5 SHiFT Codes – The Latest Skeleton Keys

All Active Tiny Tina Wonderlands PS4, PS5 SHiFT Codes . The official Borderlands Twitter account and Randy Pitchford’s own Twitter account has dropped a brand new Tiny Tina SHiFT code that you can catch at the bottom of this article. All other codes are available on PS4, Xbox One and PC. First up, you can grab a whole bunch of golden keys thanks to our Shift Codes for Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre Sequel feature, while owners of Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition can do the same, too. Don’t forget you can nab the latest Borderlands 3 SHiFT codes here as well.
