Latest activity

It’s been 35 years since we first visited the land of Hyrule. There have been 19 original games and countless spinoffs, remakes, remasters, and media tie-ins, with a new adventure slated for next year. To celebrate this auspicious occasion, Nintendo remastered Skyward Sword, released an amiibo, and followed in Mario’s footsteps by giving us Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, which we have today for review. This epic little package includes the original The Legend of Zelda and Zelda II: The Adventure of Link from NES, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening from Game Boy, and a reskinned Game & Watch: Vermin. There’s also a playable timer function and, of course, a clock. It’s a neat collectible with a lot of utility, but is it worth your time? Let’s find out.
Comments / 0