Latest activity

Nintendo is known for marching to the beat of its own drum, and it is a blessing and a curse. Nobody could achieve the things Nintendo has achieved, but also nobody could pull off some of the baffling blunders Nintendo has made either. Now we have a new anecdote about just how strange a company Nintendo once was, via a 20th anniversary retrospective and pseudo-oral history of GameCube from VGC. According to Perrin Kaplan, Nintendo of America VP of marketing and corporate affairs from 1992 to 2008 (now co-founder of marketing firm Zebra Partners), Nintendo used to scrutinize people’s birth date during the hiring process — and an unlucky birth date meant you weren’t hired.

