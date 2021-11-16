4 Ways Parents Can Affect Their Children Later In Life

A few weeks ago, my sixteen-year-old daughter asked if we could skip Thanksgiving this year.I blinked at her, taken aback. No turkey, mashed potatoes, or pumpkin pie? When I asked why she’d make such a peculiar request, she said, “Thanksgiving honors the white genocide of Indigenous people.” She used those exact words and made clear that she didn’t feel right about participating.I protested, though I couldn’t really articulate why. Wasn’t Thanksgiving all about gratitude and spending time with family these days? Her suggestion sounded extreme and rehearsed, almost as if she’d borrowed it from an Instagram meme.But I don’t know...

