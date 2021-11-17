The Delightfully Delicious Donuts At Deviant Donuts In Connecticut Will Have You Drooling
If you ask us, donuts are the perfect food. They come in an almost limitless number of varieties. They’re colorful and often have intricate designs. They’re easy to hold. They’re filled with sugar. They’re absolutely delicious. There are a lot of great donut shops in Connecticut – after all, is there really such a thing as a bad donut? One spot that boasts some particularly delectable donuts is Deviant Donuts in Mystic. These donuts taste great, look great, and the menu changes weekly, so you’ll be kept on your toes even if you are a regular customer !
Deviant Donuts is right in Mystic's charming Olde Mystick Village district. This is such a great spot for a day trip in Connecticut. It's filled with tons of quaint local shops.
Their donuts are almost too pretty to eat (almost). The menu changes weekly, so you never know what designs and flavors will be up for grabs.The above Minnie and Mickey donuts were from their Disney week. Their recent Lord of the Rings designs were also a huge hit. Many of the themed weeks sell out quickly, so you may want to pre-order in advance if you have your eye on a specific donut!
Holidays are a real treat at Deviant Donuts. From spooky themed Halloween selections to holly jolly Christmas donuts, it's a great way to get into the holiday spirit.
This tasty s'mores Brioche looks pretty amazing.
We love the simple classic sprinkled donuts, too.
The weekly themes are all over the place and it's always fun to see what's in stock at any given time. These French toast ones are extremely popular.
We're always amazed at their creativity. These Oreo-stuffed donuts are something from a dream.You can check out the weekly menu at Deviant Donuts’ Facebook page. Share your favorite donut flavor in the comments!
