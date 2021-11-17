ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

The Delightfully Delicious Donuts At Deviant Donuts In Connecticut Will Have You Drooling

By Lisa Sammons
Only In Connecticut
Only In Connecticut
 4 days ago

If you ask us, donuts are the perfect food. They come in an almost limitless number of varieties. They’re colorful and often have intricate designs. They’re easy to hold. They’re filled with sugar. They’re absolutely delicious. There are a lot of great donut shops in Connecticut – after all, is there really such a thing as a bad donut? One spot that boasts some particularly delectable donuts is Deviant Donuts in Mystic. These donuts taste great, look great, and the menu changes weekly, so you’ll be kept on your toes even if you are a regular customer !

Deviant Donuts is right in Mystic's charming Olde Mystick Village district. This is such a great spot for a day trip in Connecticut. It's filled with tons of quaint local shops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12uMkF_0cz6JZ2l00
Post Road/Google Maps

Their donuts are almost too pretty to eat (almost). The menu changes weekly, so you never know what designs and flavors will be up for grabs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hclh6_0cz6JZ2l00
Deviant Donuts
The above Minnie and Mickey donuts were from their Disney week. Their recent Lord of the Rings designs were also a huge hit. Many of the themed weeks sell out quickly, so you may want to pre-order in advance if you have your eye on a specific donut!

Holidays are a real treat at Deviant Donuts. From spooky themed Halloween selections to holly jolly Christmas donuts, it's a great way to get into the holiday spirit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTT5M_0cz6JZ2l00
Deviant Donuts

This tasty s'mores Brioche looks pretty amazing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gobe9_0cz6JZ2l00
Deviant Craft Coffee and Donuts/Facebook

We love the simple classic sprinkled donuts, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLudr_0cz6JZ2l00
Deviant Craft Coffee & Donuts/Facebook

The weekly themes are all over the place and it's always fun to see what's in stock at any given time. These French toast ones are extremely popular.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eIYtM_0cz6JZ2l00
Deviant Craft Coffee & Donuts/Facebook

We're always amazed at their creativity. These Oreo-stuffed donuts are something from a dream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qggV3_0cz6JZ2l00
Deviant Craft Coffee & Donuts/Facebook
You can check out the weekly menu at Deviant Donuts’ Facebook page. Share your favorite donut flavor in the comments!

The post The Delightfully Delicious Donuts At Deviant Donuts In Connecticut Will Have You Drooling appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Connecticut

Antiques Marketplace Is A Four-Story Antique Shop In Connecticut That’s Almost Too Good To Be True

Who doesn’t love a visit to some good thrift stores or antique shops in Connecticut? There’s something about the thrill of digging through old items in search of treasure. Maybe you like the mix-and-match eclecticism of picking up vintage items to decorate your home. Or maybe you like that it’s better for the environment to […] The post Antiques Marketplace Is A Four-Story Antique Shop In Connecticut That’s Almost Too Good To Be True appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

This Connecticut State Park Features Several Scenic Trails With Beautiful Overlooks

There’s plenty of stuff to do indoors, but if you’re an explorer itching for adventure, you may find yourself looking for some outside escapades. Lucky for you, there are so many great parks and trails in Connecticut. Our 139 state parks are such a delight to explore. We may be a small state, but we’ve got mountains, waterfalls, rivers, and places to hike. You’ll never run out of things to do here. One of our favorite fun-filled parks is the beautiful Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury. With 574 acres of pristine wilderness, there’s so much to see, and the views here are some of the best in the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

This Connecticut Trail Is On The Grounds Of An Abandoned Psychiatric Hospital

Looking for trails in Connecticut in unique settings? Maybe you’re bored of parks and mountains and want something a little more off the wall. Did you know that there are trails on the grounds of an abandoned psychiatric hospital in Newtown? Fairfield Hills Hospital’s massive campus was left abandoned when the hospital closed. The city […] The post This Connecticut Trail Is On The Grounds Of An Abandoned Psychiatric Hospital appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
Mystic, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
Only In Connecticut

The Longest Elevated Canopy Walk In Connecticut Can Be Found At Empower Adventure Park

Feel like you’ve done just about everything there is to do in Connecticut? We’ve got a real adventure for you! Empower Adventure Park in South Windsor has all kinds of fun activities that will let you get a bird’s eye view from up in the trees. The park is spread out over nine acres of […] The post The Longest Elevated Canopy Walk In Connecticut Can Be Found At Empower Adventure Park appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

This Lighthouse In Connecticut Is Now A Museum And You’ll Want To Visit

Lighthouses are such charmingly quaint symbols of coastal life. Did you know there are 14 active lighthouses in Connecticut, plus six that are no longer being used? Not only are they beautiful, but they also have played an important part in our maritime economy. Their roles have diminished some in modern times with the development of computer-aided navigation. However, they still warn sailors of rocky ground and obstacles that they might otherwise miss. The Constitution State has so much history as an important New England seaport. If you’re fascinated by Connecticut history and want to learn more, a great place to do so is at the Stonington Harbor Light.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Devour The Best Homemade Brownies At This Bakery In Connecticut

Bakeries are delicious amalgations of the savory and the sweet. From the homey smell of freshly-baked bread to the delectable first bite into a warm cookie, nothing compares to a visit to a bakery. We’ve featured a number of fantastic bakeshops in Connecticut and they each have their own draws. From Italian pastries to pies to cookies, we’ve got all kinds of amazing bakeries in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Walk Through An Enchanted World Of Holiday Lights At The First-Ever Stamford Holiday Stroll In Connecticut

It’s the most wonderful time of year here in Connecticut! If you’re looking for a dazzling way to celebrate the holiday season, look no further than the upcoming Stamford Holiday Stroll. This first-ever event will take place at Mill River Park on select dates between November 26th, 2021, and January 9th, 2022. You’re invited to […] The post Walk Through An Enchanted World Of Holiday Lights At The First-Ever Stamford Holiday Stroll In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Christmas#Drooling#Donut#Food Drink#Rings#French#Deviant Donuts Facebook
Only In Connecticut

Dine While Overlooking The Thames River At On The Waterfront In Connecticut

For a small state, Connecticut has quite the shoreline. We have an impressive number of miles of beaches in our state, thanks to our rivers and the Atlantic Ocean. All that prime waterfront property means there are plenty of restaurants in Connecticut with incredible views. One eatery in New London gets to the point with their name: On the Waterfront. This aptly-named spot has some of the best views in Connecticut. The food is just as good as the views, and the Thames River certainly looks magnificent from this vantage point!
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Glamp In Style At Lake Compounce Campground In Connecticut

Camping is fun. We love getting in touch with nature, sleeping under the stars, building a campfire. But we get it, sometimes roughing it is just not that appealing. If you’re looking for camping, but with a little more style, glamping is right up your alley. It’s like camping, but with a little more luxury. You’re typically sleeping in a bed and not as exposed to the elements. Luckily for you, there are plenty of great spots to go glamping in Connecticut! One of our very favorites is Lake Compounce Campground.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Visit 9 Christmas Lights Displays In Connecticut For A Magical Experience

Are you in the Christmas spirit? Whether you need to get into the Christmas spirit or you just want to embrace the season, plan a visit to one or more of the nine best Christmas light displays in Connecticut. Light displays, after all, are one of the most beautiful parts of the holiday season and […] The post Visit 9 Christmas Lights Displays In Connecticut For A Magical Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

10 Places To Spend The Day In Connecticut’s Not-So-Quiet Corner

When it comes to Connecticut, most of the festivals, restaurants, and stores tend to be focused on a few small areas. New Haven, Hartford, Bridgeport: for better or worse, these are the places people think of when they think of Connecticut. The eastern portion of the state tends to be more rural, filled with pastoral farmland. It’s actually one of the least urbanized parts of the Northeast Corridor. The northeast corner of Connecticut is so uneventful that it’s nicknamed the Quiet Corner. If you haven’t spent much time there, we’ll forgive you if you dismiss it as boring. Sure, it lacks the glamor and conveniences of larger cities, but there’s a lot to do in Connecticut’s Quiet Corner! Check out some of our favorite stops.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Connecticut

Enjoy Mouthwatering Burgers And Local Brews At Prime 16 In Connecticut

Who doesn’t love a good hamburger? With all the meat-free options available nowadays, even vegetarians and vegans can be burger fanatics! If you love hamburgers in Connecticut, it doesn’t get much better than Prime 16 Tap House and Burgers. This spot is so beloved that they’ve got two locations in Connecticut, plus one in New […] The post Enjoy Mouthwatering Burgers And Local Brews At Prime 16 In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Admission-Free, The Submarine Force Library And Museum In Connecticut Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Looking for fun activities in Connecticut? What about one you don’t even have to open your wallet for? The United States Navy Submarine Force Library and Museum in Groton is a fun, educational, and free experience that’s great for the whole family. This two-story museum has all kinds of information about the history of submarines. […] The post Admission-Free, The Submarine Force Library And Museum In Connecticut Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Connecticut’s Bacon-Themed Store, Nodine’s, Is Heaven For Meat-Lovers

There may be a growing trend of cutting back on animal products, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still people out there who love meat. If you’re a self-described carnivore and need a safe haven of meaty goodness, look no further than Nodine’s Smokehouse. This place started as a small family-owned smokehouse in 1969 and is now a nationwide supplier of quality meats. Their original production facility and offices are still in Torrington. If you want fresh, high quality-meat in Connecticut, it doesn’t get much better than Nodine’s.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Here Are The 9 Safest And Most Peaceful Places To Live In Connecticut

Being safest is usually a top factor when it comes to finding a place to settle. While Connecticut comes out above the national average, these towns and cities are among the safest places to live in Connecticut. Data comes from the 2013 FBI Uniform Crime Report. Curious if your town is on the list? Want […] The post Here Are The 9 Safest And Most Peaceful Places To Live In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

You Can’t Pass Up The Amazing Made-From-Scratch Burgers At GoldBurgers In Connecticut

We are blessed with fantastic burgers in Connecticut. Seriously, when it comes to hamburgers, you’ve got no shortage of options! One spot that features high quality hamburgers in many varieties is GoldBurgers in Newington. There is an amazing array of selections, and all the food is fresh and made from scratch. These aren’t your everyday […] The post You Can’t Pass Up The Amazing Made-From-Scratch Burgers At GoldBurgers In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Customize Your Own Cookie With The Delectable Treats At Cake, Batter, And Roll In Connecticut

You may be familiar with chef Lindsey Chartrand even if you haven’t been to her new store, Cake, Batter, and Roll. Her food truck has been touring Connecticut for the last few years now, serving up Liege waffles. They are unique in that they are made from a dough instead of a batter, and sprinkled […] The post Customize Your Own Cookie With The Delectable Treats At Cake, Batter, And Roll In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

The Party-Sized Pizza At Angelina’s Pizza In Connecticut Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious

We’re famous for our pizza restaurants in Connecticut. After all, the cult classic film “Mystic Pizza” was inspired by a joint in the Constitution State. We’ve got New York style pizzas, Chicago style pizzas, pizzas with exotic toppings, plain old chain pizzas. But what about those times you need a huge pizza? Maybe you’re having […] The post The Party-Sized Pizza At Angelina’s Pizza In Connecticut Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Most People Don’t Know These 8 Super Tiny Towns In Connecticut Exist

Connecticut is known for being a small state: only Delaware and Rhode Island are smaller. We’ve also got an abundance of small towns. We’ve written about some great small towns in Connecticut that make for excellent day trips before. But we’ve got so many great villages and census-designated places that are even tinier! Read on […] The post Most People Don’t Know These 8 Super Tiny Towns In Connecticut Exist appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Only In Connecticut

4K+
Followers
548
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Connecticut is for people who LOVE the Constitution State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy