Roadwork: November 16 Update

cityblm.org
 6 days ago

Below is a list of updates for various resurfacing projects throughout Bloomington. Please use caution when traveling through these areas or any work zones. For more information on roadwork in the City of Bloomington, visit: www.bloomingtonstreets.com. W. Oakland Ave, Euclid to Alexander. • Resurfacing has been completed. • Installation...

www.cityblm.org

Morristown Minute

Construction Updates for Morristown, November 2021

There is a lot of construction going on in Morristown. Here’s what you need to know today:. The M-Station project, approved in October of 2020 by Morristown’s Town Council, is underway in developing two massive office and retail buildings to replace the former M-Town Strip mall at the intersection of Morris and Spring Street. The project, when completed, will offer over 40,000 square feet of office and retail space over two separate buildings. The project includes a parking garage, and public promenade, and a plaza in addition to the two six and seven-story buildings, respectively. The project is under Scotto and SJP Properties. Developers and Morristown’s Town Council have come to an agreement in which phase one of construction must be completed by October of 2022. Phase one includes completion of the first building and traffic work on the intersection of Spring and Morris Streets. The first building will be a six-story office and retail space where Deloitte will occupy floors two through six. Deloitte, an accounting firm previously based in Parsippany, will relocate to this new location in Morristown over the next ten-plus years. The first building holds approximately 110,000 square feet of office space and open-retail spaces. While floors two through six are reserved for Deloitte employees, the first floor will include a lobby and space for retailers and restaurants. Phase one of construction, slated for completion by October 2022, includes the improvement of traffic congestion at the busy intersection of Morris and Spring Streets. Traffic improvements include the creation of a roundabout theorized to reduce traffic at the busy intersection.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
homenewspa.com

Northampton County upcoming roadwork

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas main work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Municipality: Bethlehem Twp. Road name: US 22. Between: PA 191 and PA 33. Type of work: Inspection. Work...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
delawarepublic.org

Homeless Shelter Village could soon be built in Georgetown

A homeless shelter village could soon be built in one Sussex County town. Georgetown’s mayor and town council approved allowing the nonprofit Springboard Collaborative and the First State Community Action Group to build 30 modular homes in a village-like setting for the town’s homeless population. Springboard Collaborative executive director Judson...
GEORGETOWN, DE
97.9 KICK FM

’80s Themed Home For Sale in Illinois Has Giant Indoor Waterpark

There are some special features in the house for sale in Mokena, Illinois, and it's not an indoor waterpark. There is an 80s theme design throughout the home that takes you back to a time of neon lights, big hair, and pink carpet. It reminds me of something out of Scarface, just extravagant features, lights, and design throughout the entire home. Surprisingly, the kitchen does have a modern more updated design to it.
ILLINOIS STATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1407 Killarney Drive

Bright & Spacious 3BR + loft, 2BA contemporary, minutes to Downtown Salisbury - shopping, dining, events - yet tucked away on a no-through street on a roomy lot backing to trees. Welcoming front porch. Foyer w/laminate flooring opens into the wide open floorplan. Large great room with vaulted ceiling, wood floors, and corner fireplace - opens into the kitchen with tile floor, breakfast bar, and dining area. First floor owner's bedroom with walk-in closet, full, en-suite bath - double-sink vanity, step-in shower, and jetted soaking tub w/tile surround. 2 additional bedrooms, and a 2nd full bath w/ a tub/shower combo. Laundry room w/storage closet and cabinetry leads out to the attached 2-car garage. Upstairs, a nice-sized loft space with closets, and tons of unfinished storage space. Relax on your back porch overlooking your fenced rear yard. Sizes, taxes approximate.
SALISBURY, MD

