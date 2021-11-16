Roadwork: November 16 Update

There is a lot of construction going on in Morristown. Here’s what you need to know today:. The M-Station project, approved in October of 2020 by Morristown’s Town Council, is underway in developing two massive office and retail buildings to replace the former M-Town Strip mall at the intersection of Morris and Spring Street. The project, when completed, will offer over 40,000 square feet of office and retail space over two separate buildings. The project includes a parking garage, and public promenade, and a plaza in addition to the two six and seven-story buildings, respectively. The project is under Scotto and SJP Properties. Developers and Morristown’s Town Council have come to an agreement in which phase one of construction must be completed by October of 2022. Phase one includes completion of the first building and traffic work on the intersection of Spring and Morris Streets. The first building will be a six-story office and retail space where Deloitte will occupy floors two through six. Deloitte, an accounting firm previously based in Parsippany, will relocate to this new location in Morristown over the next ten-plus years. The first building holds approximately 110,000 square feet of office space and open-retail spaces. While floors two through six are reserved for Deloitte employees, the first floor will include a lobby and space for retailers and restaurants. Phase one of construction, slated for completion by October 2022, includes the improvement of traffic congestion at the busy intersection of Morris and Spring Streets. Traffic improvements include the creation of a roundabout theorized to reduce traffic at the busy intersection.

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO