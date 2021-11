Evolve Bank & Trust is expanding its Triad Centre footprint with a new headquarters — while embracing remote work — in a bid to maintain its workplace culture. “The headquarters is not only a way for us to support all of our employees nationwide, but also to provide a home base for folks so that we can stay in touch and grow our culture,” said Thomas Holmes, Evolve's chief marketing and communications officer.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO