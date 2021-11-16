Up on the Rooftop at Sunset Coffee Building at Buffalo Bayou Park

It sucks to get a parking ticket from the City of Buffalo. Whether it's because your meter ran out or maybe you parked a little too close to a fire hydrant, whatever the reason for the ticket, you know that at a minimum you'll have to shell out $40 bucks. Worse yet, you forget to pay it or you don't have the money and your fees increase. Late fees go up $25 after 8 days. After 75 days, depending on the original fee of the ticket, you could end up paying up to $165. For a lot of people, who are already struggling to make ends meet, it is just causes added stress and financial burden.

