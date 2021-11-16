ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Up on the Rooftop at Sunset Coffee Building at Buffalo Bayou Park

By Brooke Viggiano
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJingle and mingle with The Currents, BBP’s Young Professionals Group, at the Up on...

Lights Over Lago at Lago Mar Lagoon

To mark the start of the holiday season, Lago Mar Lagoon in La Marque transforms into a sparkling winter wonderland for all to enjoy. Take part in the holiday festivities like lighted train rides, sunset cruises, caroling karaoke, s’mores fire pits, holiday gift markets and more, every Friday and Saturday through Saturday, December 18, 2021.
LA MARQUE, TX
Fry Road in Cypress

Just off Fry Road in Cypress, this market is a great one-stop shopping opportunity to pick up fresh, locally sourced seasonal produce while you also browse special holiday goods from local vendors. You can also try your hand at holiday games, enjoy festive music, snap a pic at the photo-op station, and more. Admission No cover. Learn more.
CYPRESS, TX
Protecting Houston’s Historic Waterways — Buffalo Bayou Partnership Parties Through the Cold

Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala chairs George & Bonner Ball helm the evening held on the historic Sabine Street Bridge. Buffalo Bayou Partnership president Anne Olson was unperturbed by the chilly weather, carrying her jacket on her arm while greeting supporters, most clad in warm coats, to the annual “Connecting Houston” gala. The outdoor dinner affair for nearly 400 guests had already been moved from the park lawn, which rains had rendered soggy, to the historic Sabine Street Bridge. No one was disappointed with the shift.
HOUSTON, TX
First U.S. Ismaili Center Coming To Buffalo Bayou Area In 2024

The first U.S. Ismaili Center, set to rise on 11 acres along Allen Parkway and Montrose Boulevard in Houston, will break ground next year for a 2024 completion. The Ismaili Center Houston will serve as a cultural and educational site for Ismailis, members of a sect of Shia Islam. Ismaili nonprofit the Aga Khan Foundation bought the land in 2006, selecting Houston for its first such center due to its general diversity and Ismaili population.
POLITICS
Red-hot Houston restaurateur reveals 2 new concepts for buzzy Buffalo Bayou development

Ben Berg's status as one of Houston's top restaurant operators continues to grow. As he prepares to open his rustic Italian restaurant Trattoria Sofia in The Heights this week, the high-flying restaurateur has revealed his company Berg Hospitality will open two restaurants next spring at in the Autry Park mixed-use development: Annabelle's and Turner's Cut.
HOUSTON, TX
East Side Avenues: Buffalo Brewing @ the Schreiber Brewing Building

The East Side Avenues video series continues, this time with Buffalo Brewing at the former Schreiber Brewing Building. The video is another look into an evolving East Side success story, which is quickly gaining speed thanks to a dedicated cadre of advocates. It was this past March when Buffalo Brewing...
BUFFALO, NY
Breakfast with Santa at the C. Baldwin Hotel

Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a decadent breakfast, hot cocoa and mimosas, cookie decorating, and a special reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” are all a part of the festive fun at the C. Baldwin’s Breakfast with Santa event. Admission. Tickets are $55; free for ages under 2....
LIFESTYLE
‘Reminds Me Of Being A Kid’: Imaginarium 360 Lights Up The Night At Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO (CBS 13) – A winter wonderland lighting the night sky is bringing thousands to Cal Expo. It’s called Imaginarium 360 Light Up The Night. The walking light tour showcases over 3 million LEDs from fields of lights, mountains, animals and even a laser show for families to explore. “It reminds me of being a kid and looking at Christmas lights with my grandma and I just love it. I want her to remember it and remember it like I did,” explained Karee Irby. It’s opening day of Imaginarium 360 at Cal Expo. It’s the first major light show since the pandemic, bringing...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Holiday Affair with Vivian Green at Grooves of Houston

The Third Ward bar and lounge welcomes R&B singer-songwriter Vivian Green to the stage as part of their Holiday Affair. Kitchen, bar and bottle service available. Tickets range from $25 to $500. Order tickets or learn more.
HOUSTON, TX
GREASE The Musical at the DeLuxe Theater

Watch the beloved rock n’ roll film and broadway classic, GREASE, come alive in Houston at the DeLuxe Theater in Fifth Ward. Tickets are $20. Order tickets or learn more.
HOUSTON, TX
Stuff the Truck at Southern Star Brewing Company

The Stuff the Truck event will feature a car show and toy drive hosted by Casualties of War-Houston with plenty of activities for the whole family at Southern Star Brewing Company. There will be bounce houses, knights dueling, and a cornhole tournament in addition to DJ Dan, vendors, food, a...
HOUSTON, TX
Get a Nightlife: November 22 to 28, 2021

Find the can’t-miss events in Houston with our Day + Nightlife Guide for Monday, November 22 to Sunday, November 28, 2021. Your favorite nightlife guide is back to cure your weekly FOMO. We’ve got you covered with our in-the-know list of art, music, and nightlife events happening all week long around Houston, from Monday through Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
Magic on Main: A Bayou Christmas

BERIA PARISH, La. — Get ready to travel to Magic on Main with a myriad of holiday events for the whole family during November and December. Find unique gifts for your loved ones at Iberia Parish’s farmers markets and Magic on Main holiday deals at participating merchants. Bring the kids...
IBERIA PARISH, LA
New drive-thru, walk-up coffee shop now open in Georgetown

August Beverage Company had its grand opening event Oct. 30. This new drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop, located at 1204 Williams Dr, Georgetown, serves hot and iced beverages using the “August Method,” a multistage brewing process that involves a lengthy steeping procedure before it is filtered to create a coffee base that is smoother with a higher concentration of caffeine than traditional brewing methods, according to owner Elizabeth Huennekens. She said she and her husband, John Huennekens, wanted to invest in their community, so they ultimately decided to open August Beverage Co. in Georgetown, which is also where the couple’s signature cold brew has been bottled and distributed to local businesses since 2017.
GEORGETOWN, TX
You Could Be Charged Up To $165 For a Parking Ticket in Buffalo

It sucks to get a parking ticket from the City of Buffalo. Whether it's because your meter ran out or maybe you parked a little too close to a fire hydrant, whatever the reason for the ticket, you know that at a minimum you'll have to shell out $40 bucks. Worse yet, you forget to pay it or you don't have the money and your fees increase. Late fees go up $25 after 8 days. After 75 days, depending on the original fee of the ticket, you could end up paying up to $165. For a lot of people, who are already struggling to make ends meet, it is just causes added stress and financial burden.
BUFFALO, NY
It’s a John Waters Christmas at the Heights Theater

The legendary comedian, director and writer arrives in the Heights for the 25th annual installment of his Christmas tour, bringing a raucous brand of holiday hilarity, searing takes and boisterous fun. Admission. Tickets start at $40. Order tickets or learn more.
ENTERTAINMENT
Austin-based bar serves up tropical vibes to prime Montrose rooftop

An Austin bar favorite will makes its Houston debut tomorrow. Idle Hands opens Wednesday, November 10 at the Montrose Collective mixed-use development (910 Westheimer Rd.) Located next to Uchi in the former Rosemont space, Idle Hands offers two floor of eating and drinking that’s highlighted by an expansive rooftop patio. The bar features live music daily, along with Caribbean-inspired food and drinks.
HOUSTON, TX

