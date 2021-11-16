ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

McDonalds Is Celebrating 50 Years Of The Egg McMuffin Thursday Selling Them For 63 Cents

1045wjjk.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was on November 18th, 1971 that the first...

www.1045wjjk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

28% Agree This Is The Best Restaurant To Eat At On Thanksgiving

There's no shame in not wanting to deal with the giant Thanksgiving prep and cleanup — trust us, we don't either. Luckily, there are a ton of great options that are open on Thanksgiving Day that you can take your family to, without sacrificing the traditional flavors that you love. Golden Corral will provide its classic, all-you-can-eat buffet with some Thanksgiving twists (via Good Housekeeping). And according to The Daily Meal, in previous years, you could get this all for the low price of $12.99.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Egg#Mcdonalds#Breakfast#Mcmuffin#Indy#Food Drink
WCIA

McDonald’s offers Egg McMuffin at throwback price

CHICAGO (WCIA) – To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin, McDonald’s is offering the breakfast sandwich at a discounted price for one day only – Thursday – on the McDonald’s app. Customers who use the app to order an Egg McMuffin will pay only 63 cents for their sandwich – the same price […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Dinner Rolls That Could Totally Pass as Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A basket of warm dinner rolls can make even a regular weeknight meal feel special, and they’re practically a requirement for holiday meals like Thanksgiving. Although the bread aisle and bakery department at most grocery stores usually have an assortment of fresh rolls, a stash of frozen rolls can really come in handy. You can bust them out whenever you’re whipping up a quick batch of soup, pull them out for a chicken dinner on a whim, or use them as a nice accompaniment to a big salad.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
OCRegister

These restaurants offer Thanksgiving dinner for takeout in 2021

Experts are predicting that if you’re planning to make your own Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season, you could face turkey shortages. But there is no shortage of restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving meals for takeout. Several chains are taking orders for turkey dinners. Most are heat-and-serve feasts to be served family-style,...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Baltimore magazine

Where to Order Thanksgiving Takeout Around Baltimore

After experiencing the ease of having last year’s scaled-down celebrations catered, many families are opting to go the carryout route again this Thanksgiving. Even if you’re not ready to fully break with tradition, the local dining scene is offering plenty of ways to supplement your family’s time-honored turkey recipe with heat-and-eat sides and pies. Plus, some spots are taking reservations and preparing prix-fixe menus if you want to ditch dish duty altogether. However you decide to celebrate, local dining establishments have got your back.
BALTIMORE, MD
EatThis

This Local Fast-Food Chain Is Opening Up Inside Walmart

McDonald's started closing down its locations inside of America's largest retail chain about 10 years ago, which subsequently left about 700 empty retail spaces inside of Walmart stores. Now, other fast-food chains are moving in—including Wendy's. America's second-largest burger chain recently opened up its first Hamburger Stand inside a Walmart...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Kroger Just Said Shoppers Are Barred From Doing This in Stores

As the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., Kroger stores see millions of customers on a regular basis. But if you regularly shop at this grocery store, there are a few things to be wary about. In October, Kroger had to pull trays of ground turkey due to plastic contamination, and just this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that a voluntary recall would affect seven different salads and wraps sold exclusively at Kroger. Now, the chain itself is sending out a warning, notifying shoppers that it will not allow one thing in its stores, despite rumors to the contrary. Read on to find out what Kroger says its customers are not allowed to do.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

This Is The Most Popular Fried Chicken Chain In The US, According To New Report

Do you love fried chicken? We know we sure do. An exemplary fried chicken will feature juicy meat with a crispy, well-seasoned crust: Something we enjoy making at home when we have the time and space to deal with a bunch of hot oil, and something we'll order out when we don't. Luckily, when we want to eat fried chicken out, there are tons of restaurants and fast food spots where we can find tasty versions of the dish, ranging from upscale interpretations at sit-down restaurants like Jean-George Vongerichten's NYC spot Perry St. to of, course, old standby chains such as Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and Church's (via Food & Wine).
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Costco Is Discontinuing These 11 Items Soon

If you take a stroll through your local Costco warehouse, you won't be able to miss the beloved sample carts or all of the huge holiday decorations that are already on display. But there's something else that you might not notice at first glance—the infamous "death star." If you see this asterisk on a price tag, it means that the item won't be restocked once the current stock runs out.
RETAIL
Best Life

Home Depot, Lowe's, and Other Retailers Are Pulling This From Shelves

Most shoppers have likely become accustomed to certain products not being available amid a myriad of supply chain issues and the ongoing pandemic. But over the last two years, many companies have also banded together to remove controversial products from their stores. Department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom banned animal fur products following decades of protests, while grocery stores like Kroger and Costco have banned the sell of Chaokoh coconut milk over allegations that the company uses cruel practices against monkeys. Now, several major U.S. retailers have started pulling certain items from stores following links to alleged human rights abuses. Read on to find out what you won't be able to buy from Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, and other major retailers.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy