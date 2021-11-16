Baylor at Kansas State (FOOTBALL, 11-20-2021)

After a number of interesting turns, the recruitment of Nashville (Tenn.) Pearl-Cohn wide receiver Barion Brown is coming to a close. One of the country’s elite wideouts in this recruiting cycle, Brown announced Monday that he will make his college commitment on Wednesday. Brown is the No. 51 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. On3’s own rankings peg him as a five-star prospect and the No. 23 overall player in the country.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO