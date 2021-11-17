Groundbreakers! WYSA U16 Girls claim State Cup title in unbeaten fashion

Following his first season as coach of the Liberty girls golf team and a fifth place finish at the Division I state in 2020, Kyle Pooler heard parents talk about shooting for a top three spot. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five...
The Wilson Youth Soccer Association ‘06 girls team is coming home to try and win a state championshi... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Thanks to some advice gleaned from former Times sports editor Tom Ham years ago, Times freelance pho... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Timing was everything for the Explosion Blue girls who took their place in Wilson Youth Soccer Association history with a Kepner Presidents State Cup ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
YOUNGSTOWN — Lewiston-Porter girls soccer is bringing a swagger to states. In a time when teams and coaches downplay their accomplishments, extolling the talents of opponents while pounding the one-game-at-a-time mantra, the Lancers have consistently acknowledged their goal: winning a state championship. As Lew-Port enters its NYSPHSAA Class B semifinal...
East Islip High School’s varsity girls soccer team won the county championship on Nov. 2 in splendid fashion. In the Nov. 2 championship game against top seed Rocky Point, East Islip claimed the title with a 4-0 shutout featuring two goals from Jenna Borelli and one each from Kate Alexander and Dylann Trahey.
TARBORO — Southern Nash’s wrestling season got off a strong start Tuesday night, as the Firebirds pl... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
So far, so good for the DASH home school boys basketball team in the 2021-22 season as the United is... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
With the bulk of its roster back, the future is now for a still-young Greenfield School varsity boys... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Greenfield’s boys basketball team had little trouble with Our Lady of Perpetual Help (Rocky Mount) W... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
The Massapequa girls soccer team has reclaimed their crown, defeating Shenendehowa, 3-0, to win the New York State Class AA championship at SUNY Cortland Sunday. It was the program’s eighth title and first since 2015. And they became best in state again as an undefeated team, with a 2-2 draw...
WILMINGTON — Faced with a challenge for the first time this young season, the Greenfield School vars... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
The Bromfield girls soccer team lost its state quarterfinal game to the Sutton High School Suzies 2-1 in a double overtime game at Millbury High School Saturday night, Nov. 13. The game was interrupted at the end of regulation play by a fast-moving storm that filled the sky with rain,...
As Beddingfield High’s varsity girls and boys basketball teams enter the 2021-22 season in the new 2... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Following last year’s COVID-truncated season, Hunt’s basketball teams are eager to return to a sense... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
With two weeks left in the regular season, top-ranked Georgia is the only Power Five team to have cl... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Community Christian’s boys basketball started its season on a high note Friday night, coming up with... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Comments / 0