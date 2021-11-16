ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is SoFi Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold Prior To Bank Charter Approval?

By The Value Pendulum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOFI does not have a bank charter, but its proposal acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp in March 2021 should help the company in its application. I maintain a Neutral or Hold investment rating for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI). I previously wrote about SOFI in an article published on October 14, 2021....

