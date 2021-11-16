Is SoFi Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold Prior To Bank Charter Approval?

I was probably too cautious in December of last year when I recommended investors take their 40% gains and run. The past nine months have been quite good. In the eleven months or so since I wrote my bearish piece on nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT), the shares are up a whopping 64% against a gain of ~26% for the S&P 500. I’ve done well on my shares and short puts on this company in the past, but sold last December. Perhaps the fact that I missed out on these great returns is an indication that I should not tinker with my portfolio as frequently. I’ll review my decision. This thought prompted me to take another run at this company to see if it’s worth buying back in or not. I’ll try to make that determination by looking at the updated financial statement, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business.

