As soon as the shutdown happened in March of 2020, librarian Christine Simons posed a challenge to herself by cooking different entrées for one year. Beginning on March 13, 2020 and completing her challenge on March 13, 2021, Christine photographed all 136 different entrées for a travelogue that she hoped to present in the future. Along with cooking, she decided that since she couldn’t travel in the foreseeable future, she would take herself to a place where she could travel in her mind through reading fiction and nonfiction selections. Christine read selections from England, Scotland, and mostly Paris. She photographed every book cover that she read for one year. Come, listen, and see the cooking and reading adventures that Christine created for herself to survive the pandemic!

PENFIELD, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO