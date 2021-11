Q: We have elections coming up for positions on our homeowners' association board of directors. Several completed "Statement of Candidate Forms" were received and time stamped several minutes before the official filing start time. This apparently was caused by the property manager, who normally opens her office for business at 10 a.m. When the property manager arrived in the building that day, she saw several people lined up in front of her office. She simply time stamped their forms at the actual time -- several minutes prior to the 10 a.m. start time. Are these candidate forms acceptable?

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO