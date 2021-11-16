ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Itasca, IL

ICP Industrial Solutions building plant in India

Daily Herald Business Ledger
Daily Herald Business Ledger
 8 days ago

ITASCA -- ICP Industrial Solutions Group said it has begun building a manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, India. An agreement was signed in October for a manufacturing site in the RIICO Industrial Area, the company said. It...

Daily Herald Business Ledger

Daily Herald Business Ledger

