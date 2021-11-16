ICP Industrial Solutions building plant in India

Samsung said on Tuesday it will build a microchip factory in Texas, a $17 billion investment that comes as semiconductor shortages are causing supply chain delays across many industries. "Welcome to Texas, Samsung!' tweeted Texas' Republican governor Greg Abbott, who called the planned factory "the largest foreign direct investment in Texas EVER." The new plant, which is supposed to be operational by the end of 2024, is expected to create more than 2,000 skilled jobs and "lay the groundwork for another important chapter in our future," said Kinam Kim, CEO of the South Korean giant's electronics division. The chips manufactured on the site will have applications in mobile technologies, 5G or even artificial intelligence, the group said. The plant will be built in the town of Taylor, near the capital Austin.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO