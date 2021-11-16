ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavericks Top Nuggets

 8 days ago

Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points and 11 rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter and the Dallas Mavericks rallied past the Denver Nuggets 111-101 on Monday night. Dallas opened the fourth period on a 17-6 run that included 3-pointers by Hardaway, Luka...

www.theintelligencer.net

Related
chatsports.com

Pacers final score: Nuggets top Pacers 101-98

In a masterclass of competitive losing, the Indiana Pacers continue to struggle in close games, falling late to the Denver Nuggets. The Pacers, a blight on offensive basketball for three quarters, found life on that end of the ball in the fourth quarter only to have their stalwart defense go by the wayside.
NBA
numberfire.com

Will Barton (back) out for Nuggets Monday versus Mavericks

The Denver Nuggets have ruled out Will Barton (lower back pain) for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Barton will now miss his second straight game as he deals with lower back pain, but hopefully the 31-year-old veteran will be able to return shortly after the Nuggets' back-to-backs these past two days.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks vs. Nuggets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

After two games on the road, the Dallas Mavericks are heading back home. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET Monday at American Airlines Center after having had a few days off. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Dallas and Denver will really light up the scoreboard.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Live Stream, Prediction, Preview, Injury Report, and Starting Line-up- 15th November 2021 |NBA Season 2021-22

Read about Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Live Stream and Prediction. The Nuggets will host the Mavericks at the American Airlines Centre on Monday. The Denver Nuggets are currently at 3rd in the Western Conference with a score of 9-4. And, the Dallas Mavericks with a score of 8-4 is just a step behind the Nuggets.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Nuggets vs Mavericks takes an ugly turn as several players get into a heated scuffle

The Nuggets vs Mavericks showdown was headlined by two MVP candidates, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic locking horns for the first time in the NBA 2021-22 Season. However, as things turned out the major highlight from the game was the heated scuffle which involved majority of the players. When the game was going on at a very fast pace in the fourth quarter, it seemed like the heat of the game also increased which got the better of players.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Mavericks finally look like legitimate contender in big win over Nuggets

The Dallas Mavericks notched their best win of the season on Monday night against the Denver Nuggets. Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingins and co. overcame a 13-point third quarter deficit to defeat the Nuggets, 111-101. This marked the first time this season that the Mavericks took down a team that was over .500. Despite being 9-4 and holding down the 3rd seed in the Western Conference, this was undoubtedly Dallas’ most convincing win on the young season.
NBA
CBS Denver

Nuggets’ Bones Hyland Ranked Among CBS Sports’ Top 10 NBA Rookies

DENVER (CBS4) – A young standout on the Denver Nuggets roster is being recognized for his recent play on the court. Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland slotted in at No. 4 in CBS Sports’ recent NBA top 10 rookie rankings that measures young player performances on a week-to-week basis. Bones Hyland of the Denver Nuggets drives against Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena on Nov. 10, 2021. (credit: Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) “With several players on the injured list for the Nuggets right now, Hyland’s role has seen a significant increase, and he’s certainly been making the most out of it. His standout performance came against the Trail Blazers, where he was launching 3s with the confidence of Stephen Curry,” wrote Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports. Hyland finished Sunday’s game against Portland with 18 points, and he was 4-for-8 from the 3 point line. “Hyland’s shown a tremendous amount of confidence shooting the ball and taking defenders one-on-one,” Wimbish wrote. The Nuggets selected Hyland of Virginia Commonwealth with the 26th pick of the NBA draft over the summer.
NBA
Fresno Bee

McCollum scores 32 as Blazers top skidding Nuggets 119-100

CJ McCollum scored 32 points and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the depleted Denver Nuggets their fifth straight loss, 119-100 on Tuesday night. Damian Lillard had 25 points and five assists to help the Blazers to their fourth consecutive win and ninth in a row at home. Jeff Green led...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA

