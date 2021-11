Had to completely re-install my Lumia 950DS and lost some apps that are no longer in the store. Those apps are still installed on the device of my wife. Can somebody pls. advise me being a beginner on where to start reading/learning in this forum or somewhere else on how to extract an installed app from a WPinternals backup image and then use this app for re-installation on another device. My wife's Lumia also needs to be re-installed and I would create a WPinternals backup image before doing so. I already learned to use WPinternals 2.92 as part of the re-installation of my device allthough I am still struggling with it. It seems to not properly re-lock my 950 DS. I will open a bug for it separately on github.

