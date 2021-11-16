ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

COUNCIL: November 16 Meeting Recap

Salt Lake City, Utah
Salt Lake City, Utah
 8 days ago

Highlights of Council agenda items include temporary overflow shelter zoning regulations, certifying the 2021 Municipal General Election results, Budget Amendment No. 4, and more.

Comments / 0

Related
illinoisnewsnow.com

Kewanee Mayor Gary Moore Discusses the November 22nd Kewanee City Council Meeting on WKEI

A mostly uneventful meeting of the Kewanee City Council was held on Monday evening, November 22nd, 2021. At this meeting the City of Kewanee heard from Skip-A-Long Daycare about a kids program that they are developing. The Council also did some house cleaning related to continuing a City Health Insurance contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as staying current with federal and state guidelines related to the Family Medical Leave Act. The City vacated an abandoned city street in order to allow a resident to move forward with a garage addition, and the City signed off on several contracts for the destruction of decrepit buildings in the City of Kewanee. All told, six contracts were approved for the take down of blighted properties. Mayor Gary Moore talked to Wake Up Tri-Counties about the events of Monday’s Kewanee City Council Meeting.
KEWANEE, IL
The Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - Meeting - November 23

CITY OF CHARLESTON BOARD OF ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW-SMALL A meeting of the Board of Architectural Review-Small (BAR-S) will be held on Tuesday November 23, at 4:30 p.m., virtually via Zoom Webinar. Detailed information on agenda items and how to access the meeting, will be available one week prior to the meeting on the City website at www.charleston-sc.gov/bar or by calling (843) 724-3765. The following applications will be considered: 237 Huger Street - - TMS # 459-01-03-051 Request final approval for demolition. Site visit 11/23/21 at 8:30 AM. 63 Simons Street - - TMS # 463-15-02-031 Request final approval for demolition. Site visit 11/23/21 at 8:45 AM. 28 Ehrhardt Street - - TMS # 460-15-01-024 Request final approval for demolition. Site visit 11/23/21 at 9:00 AM. Individuals with questions concerning the above items should contact the Department of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability at (843) 724-3765 or view the website at www.charleston-sc.gov/bar. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, people who need alternative formats, ASL (American Sign Language) Interpretation or other accommodation please contact Janet Schumacher at (843) 577-1389 or schumacherj@charleston-sc.gov three business days prior to the meeting. AD# 1972437.
CHARLESTON, SC
Argus Observer Online

Council votes to modify city council meeting schedule

VALE — The Vale City Council unanimously voted on Nov. 9 to modify the city council meetings scheduled for November and December. The vote cancels its meetings on Nov. 23 and Dec. 28, due to the upcoming holiday season. The council typically holds its meetings on the second and fourth...
VALE, OR
wtaw.com

Seven Public Hearings During November’s Bryan City Council Meeting, Only Discussion Is About Protecting Future Extension Of FM 2818

November’s Bryan city council meeting included seven public hearings. There was no public input on five rezoning requests and two voluntary annexations. Councilmen discussed only a rezoning request to allow a truck stop in north Bryan on the east side of Highway 6 at FM 2818/Harvey Mitchell Parkway. The rezoning was approved after council members were assured that right of way for extending FM 2818 to the east of Highway 6.
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Zoning Regulations
medcitybeat.com

Council recap: Chateau indecision, pay raises, and more

The Rochester City Council decided Monday to hold off on making a final decision regarding the future use of the Chateau Theatre. While several members spoke in support of the staff-recommended proposal from Theshold Arts, there were suggestions from the council that Threshold work with the other two groups that responded to the RFP.
ROCHESTER, MN
continentalenews.com

Continental Village Council Meeting – November 9, 2021

Continental Village Council met in regular session in Council Chambers on November 9, 2021 with Mayor Miller presiding. Members present were Bartley, Varner, Armey, Streicher and Sullivan. Also, present were Fiscal Officer Darby, Administrator Prowant, Solicitor Welch. Knipp was absent. Visitor: None. The meeting opened with the pledge of allegiance.
CONTINENTAL, OH
wbiw.com

Bedford City Council will meet Monday

BEDFORD – The Bedford City Council will meet on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the City Concourse at 1420 H Street. Reading And Approval Of Minutes – October 18th, 2021 Regular Minutes. Adopt Memorandum – November 3rd, 2021 – Executive Session. Old Business. Third & Final Passage...
BEDFORD, IN
dequincynews.com

Extensive discussions held at Council meeting

The DeQuincy City Council meeting held on Monday, Nov. 8, in Council Chambers was called to order by Denise Maddox, Council President. The minutes for the Oct. 11, regular meeting and the Agenda for Nov. 8, were both approved by the Council. The Council approved the high bid of $12,555...
DEQUINCY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
wbiw.com

Oolitic Town Council will meet Tuesday for special meeting

OOLITIC – The Oolitic Town Council has called a Special Meeting for Tuesday, November 16, 2021at Noon EST at the Oolitic Town Hall. The council will discuss, approve and possibly sign a contract for water and WWTP service with Bynum Fanyo. No other town business will be discussed.
OOLITIC, IN
McDowell News

Marion City Council to meet Tuesday

The Marion City Council will hold its regular meeting for November on Tuesday. The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the City Hall. First, the council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.
MARION, NC
Times-Leader

Barnesville council receives fund recap

BARNESVILLE — Village Council on Monday received a final recap of funding for the Slope Creek Waterline Project and voted to expand the scope of the Westview Drive lift station project using Coronavirus Aide, Relief and Economic Security Act funds. Village Administrator Roger Deal said the village had secured $4.307...
BARNESVILLE, OH
weho.org

West Hollywood City Council Meeting on Monday, November 15 Will Focus on Community Safety and Well-Being

The upcoming regular meeting of the City Council of the City of West Hollywood will take place on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 6 p.m. as a teleconference meeting and will focus on community safety and well-being. The meeting agenda includes items for the West Hollywood City Council to discuss and define goals regarding community safety and well-being and to facilitate feedback from community members through public comment. This will assist in the development of policies, programs, and funding strategies that are aligned with priorities. The City Council will consider items related to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, security services, alternative crisis response and mental health services, and more.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Calhoun County Journal

Splashpad Work to Begin in November – City Council Meeting 11/9/2021

November 10, 2021 Lee Evancho City Council  Call to Order Invocation  Pledge of Allegiance  Roll Call Jeff Clendenning – Present Clint Burns – Present Tim McRae – Present Cathy Hamby – Absent Nick Bowles – Absent Mayor Willis – Present Adoption of Agenda – Unanimously Approved Adoption of Previous Meeting Minutes – Unanimously Approved Regular Scheduled City Council […]
ANNISTON, AL
waynedailynews.com

Wakefield City Council Talks Properties and Projects During November Meeting

WAKEFIELD – Wakefield’s City Council discussed several properties and heard updates on a few projects during their November meeting Wednesday night in the Civic Center. Representatives from the rural fire board and Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department informed the council they would be moving forward with purchasing two defibrillators, one for each unit. The defibrillators cost about $30,000 a piece and funds will be coming from M.F.O. money provided by the State. They also told the council they were still moving ahead with looking for land to potentially build a new fire hall. They are working with Wakefield Progressive on a study to find potential spots. They also stated that a member of the community had offered to donate up to four acres for a new building. The council said they will do what they can to support the department.
WAKEFIELD, NE
CBS New York

Department Of Social Services Head Steven Banks To Resign

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A longtime Bill de Blasio appointee is resigning. Steve Banks, who originally joined the de Blasio administration as commissioner of the Human Resources Administration in 2014 and went on to lead the Department of Homeless Services as part of the joint management structure called the Department of Social Services, is resigning. Banks, who worked with the Legal Aid Society prior to his appointment, is going to join Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP as special counsel for the firm’s pro bono practice. Banks will step down as commissioner at the end of the de Blasio administration on Dec. 31. “For...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Oklahoma City Free Press

Cathy Cummings may relocate, run for Ok County District 3 Commissioner

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Cathy Cummings may go ahead and run for the District 3 Oklahoma County Commissioner race even after being gerrymandered out in redistricting. In an interview with Free Press Monday, Cummings said that she is seriously considering moving to the newly-drawn District 3 and running anyway where she believes she has […] The post Cathy Cummings may relocate, run for Ok County District 3 Commissioner appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Legislature adopts bill with expanded vaccine exemptions, unemployment benefits

TOPEKA — The Kansas Legislature completed a 14-hour special session Monday night by sending Gov. Laura Kelly a bill packed with generous medical, religious and philosophical exemptions to federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates and the potential of state unemployment benefits to people fired for refusing to be inoculated. As legislators were voting on the measure, the […] The post Kansas Legislature adopts bill with expanded vaccine exemptions, unemployment benefits appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
HEALTH
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: How to make voting districts fair to voters, not parties

Should fairness to political parties be the standard for evaluating legislative redistricting? Across the nation, state lawmakers are jockeying to advantage their party – be it Republican or Democratic – while drawing boundaries for legislative and congressional districts. If the Freedom to Vote Act currently before Congress passes, many state maps that favor one party […] The post Commentary: How to make voting districts fair to voters, not parties appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah

16
Followers
114
Post
93
Views
ABOUT

Salt Lake City (often shortened to Salt Lake and abbreviated as SLC) is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Utah, as well as the seat of Salt Lake County, the most populous county in Utah. With an estimated population of 200,567 in 2019, making it currently the 22nd largest in the nation. It is the larger of only two major urban areas located within the Great Basin (the other being Reno, Nevada).

Comments / 0

Community Policy