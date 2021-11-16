COUNCIL: November 16 Meeting Recap

WAKEFIELD – Wakefield’s City Council discussed several properties and heard updates on a few projects during their November meeting Wednesday night in the Civic Center. Representatives from the rural fire board and Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department informed the council they would be moving forward with purchasing two defibrillators, one for each unit. The defibrillators cost about $30,000 a piece and funds will be coming from M.F.O. money provided by the State. They also told the council they were still moving ahead with looking for land to potentially build a new fire hall. They are working with Wakefield Progressive on a study to find potential spots. They also stated that a member of the community had offered to donate up to four acres for a new building. The council said they will do what they can to support the department.

