Design Graduate, Bhaviti Mansukhlal has been selected for the 2nd Edition of the MENA Grad Show

Transerve, a location intelligence firm that allows digital transformation and effective decision making, has received a patent for its invention named “System and method for revenue and asset management based on micro-service architecture.” The company uses bespoke applications for asset tracking/mapping, project monitoring, spatial data collection with geo-tagged photos and videos, and sharing maps with key stakeholders or the general public. The company’s solutions are being used in a variety of industries, including government, infrastructure, environment, estate management, smart cities, agriculture, and telecommunications.
