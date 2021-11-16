ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

With COVID-19 Prevalent in Deer, Experts Urge Precautions

By Carolyn Crist
WebMD
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNov. 16, 2021 -- With deer hunting season underway or starting in states across the U.S., people should wear a mask and gloves when handling deer to prevent coronavirus transmission, experts say. A recent study by researchers at Penn State University found that more than 80% of the deer...

EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Chilling Warning

You think COVID is "over." Think again. Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, says we're only in the "first quarter" of the pandemic. Speaking on The Chad Hartman Show, he revealed five life-saving pieces of advice about the next surge, Long COVID and vaccines for kids. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AM 1390 KRFO

Deer Are Getting COVID, What Does That Mean for Hunters in Minnesota and Wisconsin?

New studies show that America's deer population is catching COVID-19 from humans, what does that mean for hunting and the future of the pandemic?. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and other organizations are looking at the effects of COVID on the deer population, and the results may surprise you. Between January 2020 and March 2021 samples were collected from nearly 500 deer from Illinois, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania, and SARS-CoV-2 antibodies were found in 33% of those samples.
MINNESOTA STATE
WebMD

COVID Spread Among Deer Causes Concern Over New Variants

Nov. 17, 2021 -- Growing reports that white-tailed deer have been infected with the coronavuris along with continuing infections and illness in zoo animals and pets, is giving rise to concern that animals may become reservoirs for the development of new variants or even direct animal-to-human transmission. So far, it...
WILDLIFE
CBS Chicago

While Kids Ages 5 To 11 Are Now Getting COVID-19 Vaccine, Experts Urge Caution For Thanksgiving Gatherings

ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) — We are just a week away from Thanksgiving, and unlike last year, you may finally be getting several generations together in one house. While the White House said about 10% of 5- to 11-year-olds in the U.S. have already had their COVID-19 vaccine shot, CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported Thursday night that everyone needs to be cautious – as COVID-19 cases among school-age kids has kicked up. Alexander Minarich, 6, and his 8-year-old sister Olivia are among the newly vaccinated in DuPage County. “I was kind of excited and kind of scared,” Alexander said. “Once I got it, it didn’t...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
wpr.org

With SARS-CoV-2 spreading in deer, state health officials urge extra precautions while hunting

Wisconsin’s gun deer season begins Saturday, and state health officials are recommending hunters take extra precautions this year due to COVID-19. After studies found SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in deer from nearby states like Iowa and Ohio, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated its safety recommendations for this deer season. The agency advises hunters to wear gloves and a mask while processing deer.
AGRICULTURE
fox10phoenix.com

With COVID numbers rising, Arizona urges holiday precautions

PHOENIX (AP) - With public health officials urging people to take precautions against COVID-19 during upcoming holidays, Arizona on Saturday reported over 5,000 additional confirmed cases for the second day in a row and over 50 deaths for the third straight day. The additional 5,103 cases and 53 deaths reported...
ARIZONA STATE
AL.com

After COVID found in deer, hunters should take precautions, doctor warns

It’s nearly deer hunting season in Alabama, and with COVID so prevalent in white-tailed deer, should hunters be worried about catching the virus or eating the meat?. A study lead by researchers from Penn State University found that upwards of 80% of the deer sampled in various counties in Iowa from December 2020 to January 2021 tested positive for COVID-19, while 33% of all deer included in the several-month study tested positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
97ZOK

Why Is Illinois Planning To Test Deer For COVID-19?

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) confirmed on Monday that the department will work with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to test up to 1,000 deer for the virus between now and March 2022. My first thought upon hearing this was "is this coronavirus pandemic causing problems...
ILLINOIS STATE
erienewsnow.com

Study Suggests Covid-19 Spreads Easily in Deer

A new Penn State study suggests Covid-19 may become widespread among deer populations. And it suggests that rates of transmission have increased as the pandemic drags on. The news comes with deer season starting in just a few weeks. Researchers studied nearly 300 deer in Iowa, collecting samples from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPFO

Maine expert: No evidence deer can transmit COVID to humans

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine experts are responding to a new study of white-tailed deer in Iowa which suggests some of them caught COVID-19 from humans and are now spreading it to each other. Scientists at Penn State and the University of Iowa are reportedly concerned about the preliminary results, which...
MAINE STATE
klkntv.com

COVID-19 found in deer populations in Iowa

LINCOLN, NE (KLKN) – Researchers at Penn State and Iowa state were curious about whether or not COVID-19 could be found in deer populations after a lab study was completed by the USDA, which found that not only could deer be infected with the disease they could also transmit the disease to other deer.
IOWA STATE
TBR News Media

Between You and Me: Deer in the headlines with COVID-19

Talk about mixed emotions. That’s what we feel when we are driving along and suddenly see a deer running out from among the trees. They are beautiful and graceful animals, and we stop the car and point them out to our small children in the back seat, who are thrilled at the sighting, perhaps recalling Bambi. But there is a lot more to the deer story here in suburbia.
ANIMALS
Chicago Sun-Times

Surge protectors? Experts urge vaccinations as state’s climbing COVID-19 cases spark concerns of ‘yet another wave’

Coronavirus infections are once again climbing across Illinois, causing public health experts to worry the state is entering yet another surge — one year after it weathered the darkest days of the pandemic. “This recent increase in cases and hospitalizations could mark the beginning of yet another wave,” a spokeswoman...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WXII 12

North Carolina deer biologist talks deer season and COVID-19

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s deer season and questions surrounding if animals can catch and transmit COVID-19 are being studied by both state and federal officials. Right now both federal and state officials said the risk of possibly contracting COVID-19 from deer is low, but both stress safety when harvesting game meat.
PUBLIC HEALTH

