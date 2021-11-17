ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Three observations: Tokarski steals show with 45-save effort in Pittsburgh

By Tj Luckman
WGR550
WGR550
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Z3u2_0cz5kKsE00

The Buffalo Sabres were catching a reeling Pittsburgh Penguins team at the right time on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins found themselves on a two-game skid and just seventh place in the NHL's Metropolitan Division. They absolutely needed to win this game. Meanwhile, the Sabres were coming off a late regulation loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs this past Saturday night.

Both teams were trying to get back on the right foot in the 2021-22 season.

The Sabres were the ones to lead by example, with Dustin Tokarski turning in a 14-save first period before Buffalo was finally able to get on the board in the second period. Dylan Cozens made a great play in the offensive zone, and the puck found its way back to Colin Miller, who fired it home.

Kyle Okposo would add a goal in the second before the Sabres would hold on for dear life.

Tokarski stood on his head in this one. His only goal given up was a fluky bounce off the skate of Penguins forward Jake Guentzel six minutes into the third period. From there, it was the Dustin Tokarski show, as the Sabres wouldn't even get a shot on goal until a late power play in the third period.

Let's take a look at three observations from Tuesday night's game:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H0Syu_0cz5kKsE00
Dustin Tokarski Photo credit Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports

1.) Tokarski has found another level

Is it a different pregame routine? Is it something in his water bottle?

Whatever it is that's fueling Tokarski's hot streak, it's working.

After bringing his A-game to help the Sabres win on Friday night against the Edmonton Oilers, Dustin Tokarski brought his A+ game on Tuesday night against the Penguins.

Tokarski saved 45 of 46 Penguins shots all night. The Penguins hammered the Sabres for 20 shots in the third period, and were only able to put their name on the scoresheet just once in the goals column.

The Sabres aren't winning Tuesday's game without Tokarski.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zm9Sq_0cz5kKsE00
Dylan Cozens Photo credit Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports

2.) Cozens is here to stay

Prior to this past weekend, Cozens was struggling to find his way with this team. There was chatter among the fans that perhaps Cozens should go down to the American Hockey League and enjoy some success with JJ Peterka, Jack Quinn and the Rochester Americans.

On Friday night against Edmonton, something clicked.

Sabres head coach Don Granato inserted Cozens' line to start and match up against the Connor McDavid line of the Oilers. Granato said he made this decision based on Cozens' body language with being asked to take on the assignment.

Cozens delivered with a couple goals against the Oilers, and found himself having similar success against Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Once again, it was the same story on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh. It was the Cozens line that drew the opening faceoff against Sidney Crosby.

While the Sabres can't match Cozens against teams' top lines away from home, he was still able to work his magic against the Penguins. He received the secondary assist on Colin Miller's goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p0ZVK_0cz5kKsE00
Photo credit Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports

3.) Sabres fall flat in the third period

Don't really need to elaborate on this one.

The Sabres brought barely anything in the third period, taking just three shots on goal and attempting on five shots, as opposed to the Penguins' 20 shots and 29 shot attempts.

Buffalo was able to close this one out on the back of Tokarski.

----------

The Sabres come back home Thursday night to face Matthew Tkachuk and the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center.

Sabres pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m. EST with Schopp and the Bulldog, with puck drop just after 7 p.m. EST on the radio home of the Sabres - WGR Sports Radio 550.

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

Tokarski stands tall in Sabres' win over Edmonton

The Sabres got a pair of second period goals from Dylan Cozens, while Dustin Tokarski makes 33 saves to help push Buffalo past the Edmonton Oilers, 3-2 on Friday night at KeyBank Center. Pat Malacaro has a complete game recap:
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Cozens
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Dustin Tokarski
Person
Don Granato
Person
Kyle Okposo
WGR550

Dylan Cozens shined in the Sabres win over Edmonton

Cozens was not the least bit intimidated by McDavid. He said, “It was a big confidence boost, to go against one of the top players, so I was excited, I wanted to be up for the challenge, but it’s not just me, the whole team played a great game.”
NHL
WGR550

Sabres still waiting on injured players

None of the injured players the Buffalo Sabres have right now were back on the ice for practice on Monday. The list of injured players include forwards Victor Olofsson and Casey Mittelstadt, goalie Craig Anderson and defenseman Henri Jokiharju.
NHL
News 4 Buffalo

Tokarski shines in Sabres Win

(WIVB) – Goalie Dustin Tokarski was sensational in the Sabres 2-1 win over the Penguins. Tokarski stopped a career-high 45 shots in the win. “It felt good. Just take it all in, it’s another game, focus on what I can control and be a presence back there. The guys battled hard and got the win,” […]
NHL
kion546.com

Tokarski’s 45 saves help Sabres hold off Penguins 2-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dustin Tokarski stopped a career-high 45 shots as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Tuesday night. His previous high was 44 in April. Pittsburgh outshot the Sabres 46-19, including a 20-3 margin in the final 20 minutes. Kyle Okposo and Colin Miller scored for the Sabres, while Jake Guentzel had the Penguins’ lone goal. Tristan Jarry made 17 saves for the Penguins.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Division#The Toronto Maple Leafs#Sabres#The Edmonton Oilers
NHL

At The Final Horn | Tokarski steals win for Sabres in Pittsburgh

Goaltender makes career-high 45 saves in 2-1 victory. Dustin Tokarski made a career-high 45 saves, including 19 in the third period, as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins dominated the third period, outshooting the Sabres 20-3 and Tokarski was there...
NHL
WGR550

Tokarski masterful in Sabres win over Penguins

The Buffalo Sabres went into Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins and, though outplayed in most all offensive aspects of the game, the Sabres escaped Pittsburgh’s hard-charging third period thanks to a performance for the ages from Dustin Tokarski.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Recap: Wild win sloppy, gutsy effort in Pittsburgh with late-game heroics

A flurry of words could be used to describe the Minnesota Wild's 5-4 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. The game brought a flurry of emotions, and it started early as Kirill Kaprizov notched his second goal of the year midway through the first period. While it wasn't a highlight reel Kaprizov goal, it's one that gave Minnesota a head start.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres trail Capitals 3-1

The Buffalo Sabres are guests inside Capital One Arena on Monday night, taking on the Washington Capitals. The blue and gold are looking to put a four-game winless streak in the rearview mirror with a victory tonight.
NHL
WGR550

Detroit comes back to stump Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres allowed a pair of goals in the third period, before giving up the game-winning goal in overtime to fall to the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
435
Followers
2K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy