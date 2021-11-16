Everett School auction delayed

BRIDGEPORT (CBS13) — A piece of the past is now bridging generations after a one-of-a-kind renovation in Nevada County.
Sue Hoek reminisced about days gone by at the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
“In 1969, as a kid, this was huge,” Sue said. “My grandma would come here and lead the cows across the bridge. A hundred and fifty, 200 head of cows.”
“Still, when I stand here, I can hear it,” Sue added. “I can hear the bells clanging, I can hear my grandma hopping and hooping to my cows, and off they go across that bridge.”
The 225-foot single-span howe truss, burr arch structure...
