Everett School auction delayed

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Council on Tuesday approved plans for a big expansion project for the New York Blood Center. The center wants to turn its three-story headquarters on East 67th Street on the Upper East Side into a 16-story, state-of-the-art life sciences hub in the middle of a residential street. The blood center had asked the city to rezone the property to build higher than the roughly six to seven stories currently allowed. Some residents went to court Monday in a last-ditch effort to block the construction before the vote, but the judge denied their request.

