(BPT) - The past two years have taught us that mental health is just as important as physical health. Despite this, many in California still face obstacles trying to get mental health services covered by their insurance carrier. Although mental health services are considered an essential health benefit for Californians, a 2019 Milliman report found that patients are nearly six times more likely to pay out of pocket for a behavioral health specialist visit than a general practitioner visit. Furthermore, just 56% of psychiatrists accept commercial insurance compared to 90% of non-mental health physicians.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO