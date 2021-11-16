ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyond the Playbook: Proctor running pair prove sports are for everyone

WDIO-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough out the year we see everything from championship games, records being broken, and historic postseason runs. However the biggest thing of all, is the realization that sports, are for everyone. On November second a moment occured that transended sports. Proctor Junior high cross country, special needs athlete, Noah...

