NPPD: Timing could result in energy savings

1011now.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSponsored - The following content is created on behalf of NPPD and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about NPPD, visit https://www.nppd.com. A Time-of-Use (TOU) program has been on the minds of Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) for several years...

www.1011now.com

Boston Globe

12 tips to save money on your energy bills this winter …

Wondering about the outlook for your household heating bill this winter? In a word, it’s . . . ugly. Higher energy prices, demand that outpaces supply, and anticipated slightly colder weather could have you seeing an increase of 30 percent or more, depending on the fuel you use to heat your home.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTEN.com

Does closing doors help or hurt energy costs

Originally Posted On: https://americanenergyair.com/blog/f/does-closing-doors-help-or-hurt-energy-costs. When it comes to saving energy, upgrades like installing double-pane windows, switching to high-efficiency appliances, adding extra insulation in the attic, or upgrading to more efficient HVAC systems can take a big bite out of the utility bill. But it’s not always necessary to make a big change to see a big difference. Minor adjustments to behaviors and habits can have incremental benefits that add up. Unfortunately, there are several misleading “tips” for saving energy that actually does the opposite. Closing off rooms to improve efficiency is a persistent myth that can end up increasing energy bills.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bangor Daily News

Houlton power customers escape huge spike in electricity rates

HOULTON, Maine — While many Maine residents will see considerably higher electricity bills starting in January, customers of Houlton Water Company will not see an increase in theirs for at least three more years. That’s because Houlton Water Company is a consumer-owned utility, rather than investor-owned, giving it the freedom...
HOULTON, ME
ABC13 Houston

If you need help with your electricity bill Power Wizard may be your answer!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. In our November 18th segment, we highlighted Power Wizard! If you are struggling with a high electricity bills and are looking to cut costs this company may be your answer! Power Wizard strives to make sure you never have to overpay for electricity! They specialize in finding and comparing electricity rates, so you no longer have to spend your valuable time searching for the best plan. With your past bill and electricity consumption data, they use the latest smart technology that looks for and compares hundreds of electricity plans within seconds to find the perfect one for you. Power Wizard's technology was originated by a team of energy professionals who saw ongoing price uncertainty in the electricity market. Mainly the fact that no two homes use electricity the same way makes it very difficult to identify a plan that is suited for your needs and lifestyle, especially with countless choices, deals and gimmicks floating around the market. Taking all these factors in mind and focused on the idea that not one person should overpay for power, they set out to use this state-of-the-art technology and excellent customer service to ensure that your lights stay on and your bill stays low. For more information on how you may be able to save with Power Wizard click here.
HOUSTON, TX
wausharaargus.com

Neshkoro Area Fire Department converts to solar panels for energy savings

On Nov. 9 the Neshkoro Area Fire Department officially converted to the use of solar panels for power. The four solar arrays, which are a collection of smaller solar panels, were installed next to the fire house in mid-October. The solar panels are expected to save the fire department thousands of dollars over the next several years.
NESHKORO, WI
Columbus Telegram

NPPD receives honors for past year's work, success

The Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) recently received recognition from two different organizations for the power district's work and success over the last year or so. The American Public Power Association (APPA) has awarded NPPD a Smart Energy Provider designation. According to an article about this year's designation recipients on...
COLUMBUS, NE
KIMT

Heating your home without heating up your energy bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates a 49 percent hike in natural gas heating costs this winter for midwesterners. Energy assistance programs are administered by the Department of Commerce. The Department said more Minnesotans than ever before are eligible for energy assistance. WEC Energy Group's Alison Trouy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WWLP 22News

Tips on bringing down your heating bill

(Mass Appeal) – Consumers across the country are feeling the pain at the gas pump, and it doesn’t look like the price for fuel is coming down any time soon. We have Todd from Cambridge Credit to talk about why the price of gas has risen and what are some of the things we can do to help save on our heating bill this winter.
TRAFFIC
NebraskaTV

NPPD: winter weather brings danger of downed powerlines

COLUMBUS, Neb. — The Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is reminding people of the dangers of downed powerlines. Officials said winter storms can bring a few different threats to powerlines including galloping, downed and floating wires. Galloping wires occur when high winds force two adjacent power lines to hit each other, which may cause an outage. Floating wires consist of power lines that have been broken and are blowing in the wind or are not long enough to contact the ground.
COLUMBUS, NE

