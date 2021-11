Beginning during the fall 2021 semester, NC State launched its campus programming initiative focused on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The purpose of the SDG campus programming initiative is to educate students at NC State as to what the SDGs are, why they are a blueprint for peace and prosperity in the world, and inspire them to take action in support of the goals on their campuses and in their local community. This initiative was launched as part of NC State Global’s new strategic framework, Global Learning for All, which strives to build a more equitable and sustainable world.

